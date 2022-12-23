Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen surprised by Eddie Jones' axing

Then England coach Eddie Jones, left, and then All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, ahead of the 2019 World Cup semifinal between their sides in Japan.

Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen can’t help but be surprised the man who ended his team’s bid to win the 2019 World Cup was sacked as England coach.

Eddie Jones was given the boot this month on the back of England’s worst year since 2008 – they won six, lost five and drew one (with the All Blacks).

Hansen, who will coach a World XV against a Jones-coached Barbarians outfit in Twickenham in May, is amongst those taken back by the decision to sack a coach with a 73% win percentage the past seven years less than a year out from the 2023 World Cup in France.

“It was pretty surprising that they would replace him now, when all along Eddie’s been saying ‘look, this is what we’re building for.’

“He’s been their most successful coach in history. Some might say that Clive [Woodward] is because he won a World Cup – however the record speaks for itself, doesn’t it?

“I know Eddie had a big focus on the World Cup and that’s probably what in the end cost him, because he didn’t have such a good autumn and people were frustrated by that.”

Despite some reports linking Crusaders coach Scott Robertson to the England job after Jones’ axing, it’s understood it was not on the cards due to his desire to coach the All Blacks. Englishman Steve Borthwick has replaced Jones.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Steve Hansen has been working as a consultant for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz since finishing up as All Blacks coach in 2019.

Hansen and Jones will clash on May 28 for the first time since England knocked the All Blacks out of the 2019 World Cup.

“You relish every chance to go against Eddie,” Hansen said. “We’ve known each other for a long, long time and he’s a good rugby man.

“With Eddie, you’ve got to expect the unexpected, because one of his great attributes is his ability to analyse the opposition and set traps for them. He’s a great planner, that’s why he’s been so successful with so many sides in different World Cups, having won one with South Africa.”

A consultant with Japanese side Toyota Verblitz since finishing up as All Blacks coach, it will be Hansen’s first foray into head coaching in about three and a half years by the time the game rolls around.

Hansen, 62, said he did not miss it. However, he admitted you never rule out anything.

“You do miss the camaraderie of leading a team, and the big occasions like playing at places like Twickenham, so you never say never, but it would have to be a pretty amazing opportunity.

“I owe my family a lot of time. They sacrificed a lot over a long period of time. So, you never say never, but we’ll wait and see what happens.”