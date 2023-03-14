Crusaders lose All Black prop Fletcher Newell for remainder of season

Bad news comes in bunches – just ask the dinged up Crusaders.

Already in a tough spot to start their title defence after dropping two of their first three games, they’ve been rocked by a couple of season-ending injuries, and more could yet follow.

Scratch All Black tighthead prop Fletcher Newell (foot) and lock Mitchell Dunshea (chest) for the remainder of the campaign, blows confirmed on Tuesday ahead of their crunch match against the Blues at Eden Park this weekend.

The news is more encouraging for No 8 Cullen Grace, who was feared to also be done for the year after reinjuring his surgically repaired shoulder less than 10 minutes into the season-opener against the Chiefs.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby team of the week: Blues halfback Finlay Christie shows his quality in tight All Blacks race

* 'Raising eyebrows of Fozzie': Is Shaun Stevenson in line for All Blacks callup?

* Super Rugby talking points: Bumbling Crusaders got what they deserved

* Hurricanes left to rue first-half discipline in Super Rugby Pacific defeat to Blues



However, the Crusaders confirmed Grace’s collarbone injury would instead sideline him for about six weeks, meaning he could return for their round 10 game against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Welcome news at a time Newell’s injury means they’ve lost their top-two tighthead props – Oli Jager (neck) could return at the back end of the season – and abrasive lock Dunshea for a second straight season.

Now, the Crusaders are crossing their fingers in the hope midfielder and vice-captain David Havili’s arm injury isn’t of the long-term variety.

Havili was hurt early in last weekend’s 25-24 defeat to the Drua in Lautoka and was spotted with his left-arm in a sling after the match.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders lock Mitchell Dunshea departs the season-opening loss to the Chiefs in Christchurch with a chest injury last month.

“We're still waiting on medical on that. It was a bummer to lose Dave so early in that game and the leadership that he provides. So, we've definitely got our fingers crossed on the medical on those injuries,” assistant coach Tamati Ellison said.

In addition to Havili, the Crusaders are yet to provide updates on midfielder Jack Goodhue (groin) and hooker George Bell, who has been sidelined since late last year with turf toe.

Fullback Will Jordan also continues to be sidelined with a migraine-related condition.

Newell, who injured his plantar plate (the base of his big toe) early in the Crusaders’ season-opening loss to the Chiefs, had surgery last week.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Aaron Webb has seen many changes in ten years managing the Crusaders Academy, but they're still aimed at making better people.

As did Dunshea on his damaged pectoralis major – the largest muscle of the anterior chest wall – meaning he’ll be limited to four games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The swollen casualty ward means the Crusaders’ depth will be more than tested in Saturday’s rematch of last year’s decider against the Blues.

Already off to their worst start to a season since Robertson took over in 2017, the Crusaders must win to avoid dropping back-to-back games for the first time since 2018, when they started 2-2 after losses to the Hurricanes and Highlanders.

“It's never a state of panic, that doesn't help anyone out if you're going down that road,” veteran lock Sam Whitelock said.

“For us, it's always about our conversations, it's always about addressing what needs to be addressed. Sometimes we've got to work on our weaknesses, but sometimes keep working on our strengths, too, because that's a point of difference."

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock carries against Fijian Drua in Lautoka last weekend.

Whitelock conceded the review of the loss to the Drua – the Fijian side’s first win over Kiwi opposition after going agonisingly close against the Chiefs and Highlanders last year – wasn’t pleasant viewing.

Having rested a bunch of All Blacks, they made far too many mistakes in the sapping heat, including Whitelock spilling the ball over the line and rookie halfback Noah Hotham dropping the restart in the final minute, which would have all but secured a two-point win.

“It is different going there. You get off the plane, some people are there on holiday. We, as a team, talked around not getting sucked into that and I thought we did a pretty good job throughout the week,” Whitelock said.

“We were there for a couple of days, adjusted to the heat as well as we could, but when you're put in the pressure cooker, it is different and some guys will be a little bit disappointed with how they played. But that's something we've got to address going forward, because this week is bigger than most."