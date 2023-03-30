Yeah, Nah: Has rugby union become boring?

Love it or hate it, rugby is a huge part of New Zealand culture.

For some, the sport sparks fond memories of cracking open the onion dip, parking up on the couch with friends or family, and watching the action and drama unfold.

Others are bored by the thought of even watching a full game of rugby.

There have been many historic moments in New Zealand’s storied rugby history, including the All Blacks’ World Cup wins in 1987, 2011 and 2015, and the Black Ferns’ thrilling World Cup triumph in 2022.

But is rugby losing its appeal and spark?

Stuff sports columnist Mark Reason argues that Super Rugby Pacific has turned into a “borefest”.

He said: “Super Rugby was a desolate sight at the weekend. The games wheezed to their inevitable conclusions. The crowds stayed away from what has arguably become the most boring competition in the history of rugby union. The only thing missing was a clump of tumbleweed blowing across Eden Park as this once great comp began to issue its death rattle.”

Some argue new rules and factors – like scrummaging issues, too many substitutions and TMO replays – make rugby difficult to watch.

But there’s no disputing that when rugby is free-flowing, fast and competitive, it can be a joy to watch.

The Black Ferns’ last-second World Cup final win against England last year was an example of rugby at its best. It thrilled the 42,579 fans watching at Eden Park, and those yelling at their TVs at home.

So what do you think? Has rugby union become boring? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.

