All Blacks captain Sam Cane: Rugby is not who I am, it's what I do

All Black captain Sam Cane defines himself by what he does off the park, rather than on it.

Sam Cane’s naysayers may need to hold their breath if his recent form is anything to go by as the Chiefs continue their winning ways. Being All Blacks captain, and Chiefs leader, can be a tough gig, but rugby is not all of who Sam Cane is, Zoë George writes.

Sam Cane jumps into the interview after feeding and tucking into bed baby Hudson. The vacuum cleaner has also been out. He’s just a regular dad, doing regular dad things. He’s even got a few dad jokes at the ready. It’s one way he describes himself. Father.

He’s a husband, and a keen hobbyist; fishing, golfing and hunting, but he struggles to fit all the hobbies in after the birth of the 10-month-old.

He’s a son. The eldest of three to Kathy and Malcolm, early adopters of deer farming in Reporoa in the Bay of Plenty. Cane spent his “great childhood” playing lots of sport, being encouraged to give “everything a crack” and lending a hand feeding calves, chopping firewood, fixing fences and in the deer shed velveting.

It’s where the values that are instilled in him today were implanted. Those of hard work, dedication and commitment.

The 31-year-old defines himself by his life off the park, rather than on it. But it can be hard when you have arguably one of the toughest jobs in the country, if not sport – that of All Black captain – and the rugby world is watching your every move.

“I think it was [former All Black] Conrad Smith who said ‘rugby is not who I am, it’s what I do’. It’s been something that’s been important. It helps deal with the pressure and outside noises,” Cane told the Podium podcast.

The last international season was a tough one for Cane. First came the historic series loss to Ireland, then a cheekbone injury against Japan that ruled him out of the end of year tour. Fans made it known how they felt.

Cane understands the honour, privilege and responsibility that comes with being captain. He tries to be an authentic person and leader, but it can be tough receiving vitriolic messages on social media. That’s the worst thing about this job, he said. After all, he’s just a human, trying to do a job to the best of his ability, but sometimes things don’t go to plan.

When those messages do come through, he doesn’t think about himself. Instead, he considers what place internally the sender is in to go out of their way to send such vile words. Sometimes though there’s lovely, kind, encouraging words from fans too. He doesn’t often engage with traditional media either.

“If you're willing to read good articles or good things about yourself online or in the newspaper or on the TV and let them allow that to make you feel good, then the bad ones are going to make you feel s..t,” he said honestly.

But with the bad, also comes the good. Most recently that’s in the blistering form of the Chiefs, who have cemented their place at the top of the Super Rugby Pacific table.

Cane is seeing the dedication to the team that he debuted with in 2010, pay off. Authentic leadership in his role as co-captain is helping.

“I’m someone whose pretty authentic and true to myself, and consistent to who I am and how I treat people. If you’re not ... players, teammates, and people can see through that. You can’t keep up a front the whole time,” he said.

“And when those chips are down ... it’s important to focus on what’s important and what’s going to make the biggest shift or influence in our performance and us as a team in the next week because that’s often how long we’ve got.

“Having the ability to nut out what’s important and what’s not and putting energy into those areas, and ultimately do that by leading by example through actions. People can see and follow that.”

He did have to brush off a mistake of his own making a few weeks ago when the side visited Melbourne. He changed kit bags and forgot to pack a very important piece of gear.

“I forgot my mouth guard! I had to go and mould one of the old school ones, like when you play junior footy instead of the fitted dental ones now. It was harder to breathe because it’s a bit bigger,” he laughed.

“When I was younger it would have pissed me off, but you learn to move on. If anything the Covid years did that for rugby players too. Everything we thought was normal, routine and so important for us to play well … things can change, and you have to adapt.”

Adaptability. It’s what the All Blacks have had to do after experiencing “a bit of s..t together” last season amid losses and intense speculation over coach Ian Foster’s future. Cane said the side is as tight as ever, amid NZ Rugby departing from tradition by announcing Scott Robertson as the new coach before the World Cup.

He’s also far too focused on winning Super Rugby Pacific and then the Rugby World Cup to worry about what’s going on with the coaches. He’s optimistic the team in black can deliver the goods come September.

“We’ll go there [to France] with absolutely every confidence, and make sure we give it our best crack. Hopefully if things can go our way we can come home with a world cup and make New Zealand proud,” he said.

For now though, it’s focusing on the tasks at hand, cleaning up spilt baby food and vacuuming. Just regular dad things.