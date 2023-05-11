The Podium: All Blacks great Sam Whitelock savouring family time ahead of next chapter

All Blacks legend Sam Whitelock is loving being on the sideline at rippa rugby

Hear All Black Sam Whitelock talk about the legends of rippa rugby, the Rugby World Cup and fandom in the Podium below:

Sam Whitelock might be keeping quiet on his potential move to France, but said the upcoming World Cup in September will likely be his last.

“Never say never,” the 33-year-old lock told The Podium podcast while on the school run.

“That fire and that desire is always there, that competitive edge. It doesn't matter if it's playing at the highest level internationally, whether it's playing cards, whether it's even [walk] racing someone down the street to pick up your kids.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusader Sam Whitelock said the team’s fans are a loyal bunch.

He doesn’t want to get sentimental and is keeping things “low key”, but is putting his energy into his family, and into the Crusaders ahead of the World Cup.

“That's the hard thing for any person that has that competitive future … saying, ‘hey, this is the last one’.”

Even when he’s not at training, or on the park, he’s savouring rugby, standing on the sideline supporting his son Fred – one of three Whitelock children – at rippa rugby. He’s not the only former All Black there though.

“It's one of those weird ones … Fred plays for a team called the Mighty Pups and there’s roughly 400-500 test matches on the sideline with the fathers. Israel Dagg, his son plays, Kieran Read, Matt Todd, Codie Taylor, Ben Funnell and Jimmy Marr,” he laughed.

“There’s a few test matches and a few Super Rugby [games] too. At a pure guess, about 1000 Super Rugby games. It’s nice to catch up with those guys. Some are still playing, some have finished. It’s nice we can catch up and get to do something we all bonded over through the years.”

And has Fred Whitelock inherited his dad’s touch for the game?

“If you’re asking if he’s tall and gangly, yes he is,” he smiled.

“Cody Taylor’s son Luka is outstanding. He’s probably the best player by a long way. He’s the MVP, and he’s still pretty young too.”

Speaking of MVPs, Whitelock said the Crusaders fans are a highly supportive bunch, and he’s hoping the team can put on a good show against the Blues at home on Saturday (7.05pm).

“ … there's been some challenging times, we've had a few injuries and … some other teams are playing outstanding rugby at the moment and that's a cool thing. It is a privilege to play against some of these sides that are in red-hot form,” he said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sam Whitelock said last year was tough, but is confident the All Blacks can give it their all at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

“I'm sure the people of Christchurch and Crusaders region are pretty excited. They are loyal … all the way through. Sometimes they don’t show it on the outside but deep down there’s that loyalty.

“My Grandfather used to have one eye. And this is not a lie, but he used to always come down, and his standard joke to break the ice with people was ‘you guys are more one-eyed than I am!”

His dad has also played an important role in his life. It’s his dad’s advice that he has taken on board throughout his rugby playing days.

“It was to listen to everyone’s advice and then work out when you want to act on it, or when you want to use it … so you just hang onto that and use it at the right time.”

No doubt Whitelock will be holding onto that advice as he heads into the next chapter, but for now the focus is on rippa rugby as Fred is just about to jump into the car to head to training where Whitelock is on supportive dad duties on the sideline.

For the full interview with Sam Whitelock listen to the player above or click here. Follow The Podium on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from, to get instant access to new episodes.