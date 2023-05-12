The Podium: Black Ferns Sevens star Portia Woodman-Wickliffe on her in-team rivalry

Portia Woodman is not resting on her laurels ahead of this weekend’s final round of the HSBC World Sevens series.

The Black Ferns Sevens are streets ahead of their nearest rivals Australia on the points table heading into the final round of the World Sevens Series in Toulouse, France, this weekend. The side have made the final the last six rounds and claimed gold in the last five.

They just need to show up in Toulouse to claim the overall title, but Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and her teammates aren’t taking their foot off the gas.

“It’s been a while since we’ve won the world series. Last year … we won the tournament but couldn’t win the series. We’re going to try our absolute best to win the tournament and take out the series. We’re excited to get out there and play some footy,” the 31-year-old told the Podium podcast from the Black Ferns’ base in Toulouse.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Black Ferns Sevens stars Kelly Brazier, Sarah Hirini and Portia Woodman with their 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medals

The key to the Black Ferns’ success on the world stage is they are “family”, making them unstoppable, Woodman-Wickliffe said.

“We pride ourselves on [that]. And within a family you have crazy dynamics right? We have different people, different characters within our team. Sarah [Hirini], is an amazing captain but comes across as a strict person, but she’s such a caring, loving person,” she said.

“We have Niall [Williams] our queen bee who is strict and scary, but she’s got your back no matter what. We have our young girls, Jorja [Miller], Risaleanna [Pouri-Lane] and Jazz [Felix-Hotham]. These players are incredible, and I'm excited for the future that they have in this game.”

Miller, 19, has had a standout year, hot on the heels of Woodman-Wickliffe in the try scoring stakes. Miller was still in intermediate school when Sevens made its Olympic debut in 2016. Woodman-Wickliffe “nearly fainted” when she found out that fun fact.

“She’s going to be a star of the game,” she said of Miller.

This is the end of the season for the Black Ferns Sevens, but it’s not the end of the hard work for Woodman-Wickliffe. Although she was part of the World Cup winning Black Ferns 15s in 2022, she’s sticking with the short format with an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Not just the Olympic year, but this whole year has been all part of that plan just to get my head back into the game of Sevens. It's a big transition between the two games,” she said.

Jayne Russell/Photosport Woodman-Wickliffe thinks Jorja Miller (pictured) is a star in the making.

“I'm really keen to start the new season, really fit, really strong, really fast. We have this internal competition. I think that’s also what makes us really amazing. I want to beat Stacey [Waaka]. I want to beat Michaela Blyde. I want to be better than them. And I think that's a great competition.”

Woodman-Wickliffe is predicting a Black Ferns/Australia final in Toulouse early on Monday (NZT), but is very keen to play France after an exciting training camp with the side last week. The Black Ferns’ first game is against Poland on Friday night.

The All Blacks Sevens are also within reach of an overall championship title, currently top of the table - and 24 points ahead of nearest rivals Argentina - with two rounds to go. They play Canada first up on Friday.

