The craziest thing new Black Fern Rosie Kelly ate at the Wild Food Festival

Rosie Kelly has just been named in the Black Ferns squad for the upcoming Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup against Australia later this month.

The 23-year-old stand-out first-five for Super Aupiki champions Matatū – who describes herself as “energetic and composed” – chatted with Zoë George between Black Ferns training sessions.

Congratulations first for receiving a Black Ferns contract, and then being selected for the upcoming series. Was it expected?

I didn’t expect to make it this early on, but I'm feeling pretty lucky. You can often get contracted and not make your debut or get a call-up for months after you’re contracted. I’m excited about soaking it all up. There’s always a little poke in the back of your head. I always wanted it, but wasn’t expecting [a contract] this year. I wanted to go play in Japan for three months and see where I could take my game as a professional. But I was stoked that I had to cancel all my plans!

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Rosie Kelly has played for Otago and Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup.

What a year for Matatu in Super Rugby! You won the final in the dying moments, much like the Black Ferns at last year’s World Cup. Do you prefer close games?

It was probably harder to watch than play! We put everything into it … we couldn’t have given more than what we did. Not many people believed in us and went off last season’s results. It was cool we could win. Definitely in a final you want as big a margin as possible, but you can never be complacent.

What makes women’s rugby so exciting?

Because we haven’t been professional … for a long time. There’s a style of free flowing, we don’t overthink too much. Lots of people say the men’s game is boring to watch because they go to set pieces. We want the opposite. We want free flowing, messy. That’s when we like to attack and use our flare. I think that’s why people watch. And we play because we love it, rather than it’s our job. There’s still that love for the game.

John Davidson/Photosport Kelly was mentored by All Black and Crusader Richie Mo'unga this Super season.

Who do you aspire to be like in rugby?

Richie Mo'unga. He did a bit of mentoring with me during Super rugby. It was the first time I’d started at first five. The way he plays I want to play. Freestyle. Unpredictable. And he’s a calm head. When I was in high school it was Kendra Cocksedge. She was the first Black Fern I met, and I was in awe of her. It’s pretty cool I’ve now played with her.

Why did you choose rugby?

I grew up in a little town on the West Coast and there weren't a lot of sports to choose from, only netball and rugby. I had an older brother… and my dad coached him. I wanted to play a sport, and it was the first sport I was able to play. It was in Hokitika.

Hokitika! What’s the craziest thing you’ve eaten at the Wild Food Festival?

One year I had a shot of horse semen! It’s the most common thing there. I hate huhu grubs, but you have to try them if you go there.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Rosie Kelly isn’t a fan of huhu grubs

Horse semen! Probably not something someone wants to read while enjoying Sunday brunch! But what did it taste like?!

I think they put a lot with it, so it was creamy. It was a dare from my friends. You tick it off, you’ve done it once, never again. I’ve had mountain oysters too.

What’s one thing that is always in your kit bag?

100% my hairbrush. I’m probably the person last on the field because I’m making sure I look good. I look in the mirror at half-time too. My favourite style is two braids into a high ponytail.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kelly and Black Fern teammate Amy du Plessis (pictured) flat together.

Who’s your team bus buddy?

Amy du Plessis. She knows when I’m getting nervous. We can read each other quite well. And we live together, so we know each other really well.

What’s it like living together? Do you have a tidy flat? Is it a party house?

We are very similar, so it works well. People probably hate living with us, because we’re cleaning all the time. We might have the odd house party, maybe twice a year. We’re trying to be mature now. Definitely not in season!