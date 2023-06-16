Newsable: Sir Steve Hansen's best Super Rugby player in 2023 and who's 'starting to come right'

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

A weekend of Super Rugby semi finals kick off tonight, with the Crusaders taking on the Blues, so Sir Steve Hansen is on this morning’s episode of Newsable. He chats about the season so far and his predictions for the weekend, including an ominous warning about an All Black superstar that should have the Crusaders on alert.

Who’s going to win?

The Chiefs have been on fire [so] it’d be really disappointing to see them drop the ball this close to getting into a final. The Blues versus Crusaders battle is always great… that should be a good tussle.

What have you made of the Super Rugby season?

It’s been interesting. The Super competition comes under a lot of scrutiny, and there are some good ideas coming out of Australia about how to jazz it up a bit. Hopefully we are open and flexible enough in our thinking to maybe try that.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Chiefs star Damien McKenzie came in for special praise from the former All Blacks coach.

Who’s been your standout player of the season?

The guy I’ve seen play and impressed me every time is Damien [McKenzie]. I think he’s had a great season. Beauden [Barrett] is starting to come right, too, just quietly.

The former All Blacks coach also tells Newsable about the ways he believes Super Rugby needs to change and also his take on the state of the All Blacks ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Beauden Barrett is starting to “come right”, Hansen says drily. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

