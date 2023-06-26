Two Auckland Suburbs rugby players critically hurt in separate incidents

The family of one of two Auckland Suburbs rugby players critically hurt in separate on-field incidents say he collapsed 10 minutes after his head was trodden on during a ruck.

23-year-old Adrian Lole collapsed on June 17 during a match against Ponsonby, while another player from the club reportedly suffered a seizure on the field during a game on Saturday.

Both were taken to hospital in critical condition, but Auckland Rugby says both are now ‘’making good progress”.

Lole’s family is calling for rugby authorities to examine their policies more closely in dealing with head injuries.

Latonya Lole, 20, and her family were on the sideline and saw the “scary” situation with her brother unfold. She said he went in for a tackle, then got caught at the bottom of a ruck where his head was accidentally trodden on.

After the ruck, he got up and stumbled over to the team’s physio - the family originally thought it was just a hamstring injury - but after about 10 minutes, he fell backwards, collapsed and was non-responsive, Latonya said. That’s when the ambulance was called. Mum Susan accompanied him in the ambulance that had to stop halfway to the hospital to pick up a specialist brain paramedic.

After the surgery the family was informed by the surgeon he had suffered an acute brain injury from the “specific incident in the game”. His recovery is expected to take at least three to six months, but he is recovering well and is awaiting transfer to a specialised brain injury unit, Latonya said.

Older sister Anelisa, 26, travelled from Australia when she heard of the incident. She said he’s played rugby since the age of six, and while he loves the game, he’s not sure when he’ll be back on the park. She said he is “just happy to be alive”.

They are thankful for the support of the club, Auckland Rugby and the Rugby Foundation but hope their brother’s experience opens up wider conversations about head injuries, and related policies and procedures in a sport they all love.

Steve King/Supplied Adrian Lole, 23, suffered a critical brain injury during a match against Ponsonby on June 17.

“Rugby’s a really awesome game, and as a nation we really love this game… [but] there just needs to be more awareness of the potential … dangers of what could happen. Just making people aware that this is the reality of the game at the moment,” Latonya said.

This season New Zealand Rugby reduced the height of tackles in community rugby to below the sternum to help mitigate head contact. Stuff understands new regulations are being worked on for breakdowns, and aim to be implemented from next season.

Auckland Rugby said in a statement it couldn’t comment on the causes of the “isolated incidents” until it received more information, and out of respect for the privacy of the players and their whānau. However, both players were receiving the “best possible care in their recovery” and both were “making good progress.”

Supplied The Lole family have been at the side of Adrian, 2nd from left, since he suffered a critical brain injury.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and concerns are with the players and their whānau and with Suburbs Rugby Club whose members are navigating an unprecedented and unsettling time dealing with concurrent medical events. We would also like to thank the first responders whose quick and courageous reactions have no doubt contributed to both players now being in a stable condition,” the statement said.

“We know the wider rugby community joins us in sending our well wishes to those affected and hopes for both players to make a full and speedy recovery. Thousands of players enjoy taking part in rugby every week, and we are fortunate that events of this nature are extremely rare. Auckland Rugby is committed to providing safe and enjoyable rugby experiences for all who take the field.”

NZR’s general manager of community rugby Steve Lancaster said the organisation’s “collective thoughts are first and foremost with the players, their families and teammates”.

“We’re conscious that there may be people who are impacted by witnessing these events, and we encourage them to reach out to the New Zealand Rugby Foundation directly for support,” he said in a statement.”

Hato Hone St John confirmed it attended both incidents, with an ambulance and rapid response unit. Both players were taken to hospital in critical condition.