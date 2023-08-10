Forgotten trophy from Grand Slam tour returned to All Black Graham Mourie

Manawatū's Gary Nesdale, right, returns a player-of-the-day trophy from the 1978 Grand Slam to former All Black Graham Mourie.

Manawatū Rugby Union president Gary Nesdale has played a part in returning a trophy to a famous All Black 45 years after it was first presented.

Graham Mourie played 61 games for the All Blacks and was captain of the famous 1978 Grand Slam team, the first All Blacks side that beat Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland on a tour. The team was coached by Manawatū’s Jack Gleeson, who died in 1979.

Mourie, a former Taranaki player, won a trophy on that tour, but gave it away. Now, ahead of the Manawatū Turbos’ clash against Taranaki this weekend, Nesdale, a former Manwatū player, made sure the trophy was returned to its rightful owner.

In the final test of the 1978 tour, where the All Blacks beat Scotland 18-9, Mourie was awarded a player-of-the-day trophy. But Mourie said he was just a player and didn’t think he was deserving of it, so he gave it to Gleeson because of the high regard Gleeson was held in.

The Gleeson family had the trophy for years. Then about 10 years ago, Nesdale, who knew the family and was working as a real estate agent, was asked to sell Jack’s wife Ida’s house in Feilding. There was lots of rugby memorabilia in the house.

After the house sold, Ida gifted Nesdale an Irish rugby jersey from the third test of the tour and the small player-of-the-day trophy, which “gobsmacked” Nesdale.

He held on to the trophy and then forgot about it over time until recently.

“After a couple of years, I looked up and I was stoked the Gleeson family had respected what I did for them and probably gave me that because they knew my Mum and Dad.

“I thought this trophy doesn't belong in my bookcase, that's wrong. It belongs in the Gleeson bookcase, but they’ve passed it on.

“I thought I don't know Graham Mourie, but I must find him, because one place it did belong is at his house.”

He sought permission from the remaining Gleeson family to return the trophy to Mourie.

Nesdale called Mourie and said he wanted to talk to him about the Gleeson family and visited Mourie in Wellington to return the trophy.

Mourie had thought Nesdale was after information for a book, so was surprised when Nesdale presented him the forgotten trophy.

“I gave him his own trophy back after 1978, 40 something years,” Nesdale said. “It's a little wee trophy, it's probably got a numerical value of nothing, but the significance of it is huge.

“The first Grand Slam the All Blacks had ever done. He was the captain. Him and Jack were the masterminds, there's no way that should have been in my bookcase.”

