Controversy surrounds national schools knockout rugby match

Scots College beat Feilding High School in their Hurricanes knockout semifinal in Wellington at the weekend, but it is understood the result has been appealed and overturned.

The Feilding High School first XV lost 43-35 to Scots College in their Hurricanes semifinal in Wellington on Saturday, but it is understood an appeal was lodged over the result and the outcome overturned.

The winner will play Palmerston North Boys’ High School, who beat Napier Boys’ High School 19-10 in their semifinal in Napier, in the Hurricanes final in Palmerston North this weekend. The winner progresses to the national top four finals.

The game between Feilding and Scots went to uncontested scrums early in the first half as Scots had an injury and did not have sufficient front row reserves. Feilding had been scrummaging strongly before then.

It is understood Feilding appealed the result, the appeal was upheld and the game awarded to Feilding. Scots had 48 hours to appeal the decision.

Feilding principal Nathan Stewart had not responded to a request for comment.

President of the Hurricanes Youth Rugby Council Nick Reid said he could not comment on the matter.

A New Zealand Rugby spokesperson said the organisation was aware of the issue, but it hadn’t been elevated to them.

“This is with the New Zealand Secondary Schools Rugby Union as competition managers of the national secondary school first XV championship, and the two schools in question.

“At this stage I don’t believe a decision has been made by [the secondary schools union]. Should there be an appeal of sorts, NZR will most likely provide two independent judicial officers to support the process.”.

Scots College principal Graeme Yule had been approached for comment.

If Feilding did qualify for the final to play Palmerston North Boys’ High School it would be a keenly anticipated match.

Even though they are the top two rugby schools in the region, they are in separate competitions and have played each other only four times since World War II, most recently in 2015.