Outcome of controversial Scots v Feilding schools rugby match still up in the air

The result from the Hurricanes schools knockout semifinal between Scots College and Feilding High School is yet to be determined.

The outcome of a controversial schools rugby match involving protest and appeal is scheduled to be determined at a hearing on Thursday night.

The result of the Hurricanes schools national knockout semifinal between Feilding High School and Wellington’s Scots College has been up in the air since the game on Saturday.

The winner progresses to the national top four finals, so there has been a lot of interest in the result.

Scots College won the game in Wellington 43-35, but Feilding appealed the result and the outcome was overturned.

The game went to uncontested scrums early in the first half as Scots had an injury and did not have sufficient front row reserves. Feilding had been scrummaging strongly before then.

The schools have been tight-lipped over the matter this week, but it is understood Scots appealed Feilding’s appeal.

Feilding coach Justin Lock told Stuff earlier this week: “We lost the game, we put a protest in and [the result] been overturned and now there is an appeal process that will probably take place to confirm who is going to play in the game.”

A team should have two front row reserves on the bench of seven players.

But if a team are missing a front row reserve then they can only have six bench players. If they are missing two front row reserves then they can only have five bench players.

Whoever are determined the winners of the match are scheduled to play Palmerston North Boys’ High School in the Hurricanes final in Palmerston North this weekend.

Palmerston North beat Napier Boys’ High School 19-10 in their semifinal in Napier.

The national top four is in Palmerston North from September 1-3.