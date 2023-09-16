NPC: Waikato halfback Xavier Roe scores hat-trick of tries in 27-12 win over Auckland

At Bell Park, Auckland: Waikato 27 (Aki Tuivailala 10’, Xavier Roe 30’, 37, 66’ tries, Tepaea Cook-Savage 2 con, drop goal) Auckland 12 (Vaiolini Ekusai 24’, Zarn Sullivan 69’ tries, Sullivan con). HT: 17-5

Unwanted All Blacks forward Samipeni Finau helped Waikato claim an upset win over Auckland in his first appearance of the National Provincial Championship season.

The 24-year-old returned to provincial rugby duties on Saturday afternoon after narrowly missing out on a place in the All Blacks’ World Cup squad and again being overlooked for Tasman’s Ethan Blackadder when Ian Foster called in additional loose forward cover.

Finau’s omission would have been hard to take after a breakout year, but it has certainly been Waikato’s gain.

The Chiefs standout got through a mountain of work a blindside flanker in a bruising 80-minute performance as the Mooloos stunned Auckland 27-12 at Bell Park to claim just their third win of the NPC season, keeping Ross Filipo’s injury-ravaged team in contention for the quarterfinals with two rounds remaining.

Halfback Xavier Roe was the star of the show, bagging a hat-trick of tries including two inside the space of just seven first-half minutes, but Finau played his part with a series of powerful runs and a cool hand in the lead-up to one of the No. 9’s tries.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Waikato halfback Xavier Roe scored three tries against Auckland (File photo).

Needing a win to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-eight finish, 18-year-old winger Aki Tuivailala gave Waikato the perfect start when he finished off an overlap and ran through untouched after just 10 minutes.

Auckland drew level 14 minutes later when No. 8 Vaiolini Ekusai produced a spectacular superman dive in the left corner, but Waikato pulled away when Roe scored two tries in quick succession right before halftime.

After a scoreless start to the second-half, first-five Tepaea Cook-Savage extended Waikato’s advantage when he slotted a drop goal to keep the points ticking over.

The returning Finau had a hand in Roe’s third try, scored in the 66th minute, when he popped a short ball for centre Tana Tuhakaraina to break through the defensive line and offload to Roe, who was in support.

Auckland No. 10 Zarn Sullivan crossed with 11 minutes remaining but a comeback never materialised as Waikato hung on for a rare win to move up to ninth on the NPC table while denting Auckland’s hopes of finishing the regular season in top spot in the process.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson scored twice in North Harbour's win over Northland (File photo).

Stevenson strikes twice for resurgent North Harbour

At North Harbour Stadium, Auckland: North Harbour 50 (Shaun Stevenson 5’, 34’, Kade Banks 19’, 40+2’, Tevita Mafile’o 57’, Lotu Inisi 68’, 73’ tries, Bryn Gatland 5 con, pen) Northland 31 (Josh Moorby 30’, Heremaia Murray 45’, Rivez Reihana 47’, Jonah Mau’u 51’ tries Rivez Reihana 4 con, pen). HT: 26-10

Two late tries from substitute Lotu Inisi sealed North Harbour's fourth win in a row to keep them on track for the quarterfinals after Northland had a potential go-ahead try by Heremaia Murray disallowed midway through the second half.

Northland centre Jack Goodhue was ruled to have grabbed the shirt of a chasing defender, preventing him from catching Murray after the left-winger scooped up the loose ball and appeared to score from a breakaway.

All Black Shaun Stevenson scored two of North Harbour's seven tries, including a try of the season contender in the 33rd minute.

The speedster, also overlooked for the All Blacks’ World Cup squad, finished off a brilliant set move orchestrated by halfback Jamie Booth and first-five Bryn Gatland as North Harbour zigzagged their way through the Northland defence.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Taranaki forward Pita Gus Sowakula shrugs off an Otago defender.

Taranaki bounce back in Dunedin

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Taranaki 36 (Logan Crowley 3’, Bradley Slater 53’, Adam Lennox 60’, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens 69’, Josh Jacomb 78’ tries, Stephen Perofeta 5 con, pen) Otago 17 (Jona Nareki 17’ try, Sam Gilbert 4 pen). HT: 14-7

After three losses in a row, Taranaki got their campaign back on track with an important 36-17 win in Dunedin.

Sam Gilbert’s fourth penalty of the match drew Otago level at 17-all midway through the second half, but Tom Donnelley’s team wilted with the game in the balance.

Taranaki overwhelmed Otago in the final 20 minutes, scoring 19 unanswered points to move into second.

New Highlanders signing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scored Taranaki’s fourth try at the venue he will call home during next year’s Super Rugby Pacific competition when he finished off a long-range attack from a scrum inside their own half.

The result all but end’s Otago’s chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals. They remain seven points adrift of the top eight with two games left to play.