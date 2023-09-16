NPC: All Black Shaun Stevenson scores spectacular try for North Harbour

At North Harbour Stadium, Auckland: North Harbour 50 (Shaun Stevenson 5’, 34’, Kade Banks 19’, 40+2’, Tevita Mafile’o 57’, Lotu Inisi 68’, 73’ tries, Bryn Gatland 5 con, pen) Northland 31 (Josh Moorby 30’, Heremaia Murray 45’, Rivez Reihana 47’, Jonah Mau’u 51’ tries Rivez Reihana 4 con, pen) HT: 26-10

One-test All Blacks finisher Shaun Stevenson scored one of the tries of the season in North Harbour's big 50-31 win over Northland in the National Provincial Championship on Saturday.

The speedster, overlooked for the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad, finished off a brilliant set move orchestrated by halfback Jamie Booth and first-five Bryn Gatland to score his second try of the match in the 33rd minute.

North Harbour zigzagged their way through Northland's defence.

Booth picked up the ball from a ruck and ran to the right before throwing the ball behind to first-five Bryn Gatland, who changed the direction of the attack and went to the left only to pop a short ball on his right, allowing Stevenson to slice through a hole.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson lit up the NPC with a brilliant try for North Harbour (File photo).

Approximately 40 metres away from the tryline, Stevenson still had a lot of work to do when he received the ball in open space.

He sidestepped Rivez Reihana in the middle of the field and headed for the left corner.

Stevenson brushed off the tackle of Jordan Trainor before beating last-man Josh Moorby with a dive over the tryline.

Two late tries from substitute Lotu Inisi secured North Harbour's fourth win in a row after Northland had a potential go-ahead try by Heremaia Murray controversially disallowed.

All Black Jack Goodhue was ruled to have grabbed the shirt of a chasing defender, preventing him from catching Murray after the left-winger scooped up the loose ball and appeared to score from a breakaway.

Bryn Gatland extended North Harbour’s lead from the enusing penalty before Inisi sealed the deal with a late double.

North Harbour’s win saw them move back into the top eight after dropping out momentarily when Waikato upset Auckland 27-12 in Saturday’s earlier match thanks to a hat-trick from halfback Xavier Roe.

Stevenson had earlier opened the scoring for North Harbour in straightforward fashion after recieving a pop-pass from Booth on the tryline following a burst up the middle from lock Ben Grant.

Stevenson made his All Blacks debut against the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship after a standout Super Rugby Pacific campaign with finalists the Chiefs.

Despite scoring in his first appearance in the black jersey, he was left out of the squad for the World Cup.