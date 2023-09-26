Former All Black on trial charged with sexually abusing his daughter

A former All Black has gone on trial accused of sexually abusing his daughter in the 1990s.

Robert Kururangi, 66, toured with the All Blacks in 1978 to the United Kingdom and met his future wife in Northern Ireland. He is listed on the All Blacks’ website as player number 786.

The couple returned to New Zealand and two years later they were married. They went on to have two children.

In his opening address to jurors at the Manukau District Court on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor ‘Aminiasi Kefu​ said some of Kururangi’s sexual abuse occurred while the family lived in Ardmore, Papakura and it continued after his marriage break-up.

Kururangi faces charges of sexually violating his daughter Emma-Jayne Kururangi​ and indecently assaulting her when she was aged between five and eight years old.

Kururangi denies wrongdoing.

Complainants in sexual abuse cases are automatically given name suppression, but Emma-Jayne Kururangi has had her name suppression revoked.

Kefu said Emma-Jayne will tell the court that her father would come into her bedroom at night and she could often smell alcohol and cannabis on his breath. Kefu said Kururangi would then sexually abuse his daughter in her bed.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former All Black Robert Kururangi appears at the Manukau District Court.

The prosecutor said Kururangi and Emma-Jayne’s mother split up in September 1991. Kururangi left the family home and moved in with a friend in Karaka.

Kefu said Emma-Jayne and her brother would sometimes go and stay with their father on weekends. He said Emma-Jayne will tell the court that, after showering, Kururangi would insist on drying her and touching her.

He said the offending came to light over the coming years.

Kefu said in 1991, Emma-Jayne’s mother grew worried about her. Her daughter was wetting the bed, not sleeping properly and drawing sexually explicit pictures.

He said Emma-Jayne told her mother that her father had been “touching her in bad places” while she was in the shower.

The following year, Emma-Jayne saw a psychologist and initially reported Kururangi touching her but later denied the touching had taken place.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The trial is set down for two weeks at the Manukau District Court in Auckland.

Kefu said in 1993, Emma-Jayne’s mother moved with the children back to Northern Ireland where Emma-Jayne was seen by a social worker and spoke of Kururangi walking around the house naked, telling her to take her clothes off to get a sun tan.

Later, as an 11 year-old, she told her brother that Kururangi had forced her to sleep naked in his bed. Kefu said she also disclosed further abuse to a family friend.

In 2020, she made a formal complaint to the police.

“This case will come down to whether you accept Emma-Jayne’s evidence or not, whether she has been honest and told you reliable evidence that you can accept.

“At the end of this trial, the Crown submits the only verdict is guilty on all the charges because Emma-Jayne has given you reliable evidence that you can accept.”

Defence lawyer Annabel Maxwell-Scott encouraged the jurors to keep an open mind.

In her brief opening address, she said it was hard not to feel emotions in cases involving allegations of child sexual abuse and she urged jurors to be “extremely careful”.

She said the allegations surfaced in the context of a marriage breakdown. She said some of the allegations were looked into at the time by a psychologist who determined “nothing untoward had happened”.

Maxwell-Scott told the jury they would need to decide whether Emma-Jayne is “making things up” or has false memories.

“I can’t answer that, it’s not my job,” Maxwell-Scott said.

The trial, before Judge Karen Grau and a jury, has been set down for two weeks.