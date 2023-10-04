Rugby and league star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck pleads guilty to drink-driving

Incoming Warriors player Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Court documents seen by Stuff allege Tuivasa-Sheck drove on State Highway 1 in Auckland on September 10 with his breath alcohol level of 453 micrograms per litre of breath.

The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250 mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

Tuivasa-Sheck, 30, was convicted and fined $600 before a community magistrate at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

His lawyer, John Munro, told the court that the night before the offending, Tuivasa-Sheck had been drinking at Sky City with his teammates after a game.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The 30-year-old is due to play for the Warriors in 2024.

He drank five beers at the event but stopped drinking by the time he left with friends at 2am.

At 6am he caught an Uber to his home in Manukau and then decided to go and collect his car from Sky City, as he “didn’t feel drunk at all,” Munro said.

On the way home, Tuivasa-Sheck passed through a police checkpoint and was found to be over the legal limit of alcohol.

“His error that night was after four hours of not drinking, he made a judgement call that he was OK to drive. Clearly he was just over the level.”

Munro noted that there was no erratic or careless driving involved.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Tuivasa-Sheck was disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for six months and fined $600.

Tuivasa-Sheck did not seek name suppression or a discharge without conviction, as he was keen to be sentenced and “get on with the game”, Munro said.

“A lot of people in his position would do the opposite and seek suppression.”

“He’s taking it on the chin.”

The community magistrate convicted Tuivasa-Sheck and fined his $600. He was also ordered to pay court costs of $130 and was disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for six months.

“You clearly have had the opportunity to reflect and you’ve expressed remorse for your lack of judgement and irresponsible actions,” she said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tuivasa-Sheck playing for the Blues against Moana Pasifika during a Super Rugby Pacific in May.

Tuivasa-Sheck, 30, played for the Warriors for five years until 2021 and is due to return to the team in 2024.

He previously played Super Rugby for the Auckland Blues and in the National Rugby League for the Sydney Roosters, which won a premiership in 2013.