'Smart, calculated' Black Ferns brace for World Cup rematches against France, England

WXV: Black Ferns v France. Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington. When: 7pm Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

The Black Ferns are expecting “brutal” competition from their Northern Hemisphere rivals as World Rugby’s WXV competition starts this weekend.

The world’s top six nations – France, England, Wales, Canada and Australia, along with the world champion Black Ferns – play three rounds of the inaugural competition, starting in Wellington, before heading to Dunedin and Auckland. England and Australia open the competition on Friday night (7pm kickoff).

The Ferns’ first game is against France on Saturday night, who they beat by one point in last year’s Rugby World Cup semifinal. Then, in the last round in Auckland, they face the Red Roses, a replay of last year’s final.

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Māhanga) said the squad has been keeping a close eye on their competition.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Back Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon displayed her poi skills during the WXV team welcome onto Rongomaraeroa at Te Papa on Tuesday.

“We’ve been watching every test they play and … watched some good, brutal, combative rugby. It's always good to watch,” she said.

“Our trainings have been brutal [too]. I know England are big ... but we are smart, we’re calculated, and we’re ready to go.”

She said playing the Northern teams brings “a bit of fire”, in more ways than one.

“Rugby is the best sport in the world ... and I just want everybody to play it, to have a taste of it. For the growth of women’s sport, women in rugby, [WXV will] be huge. There's something to fight for, something to actually play for.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Black Ferns Director of Rugby, Allan Bunting said the squad has “depth”.

While some World Cup winning Black Ferns have moved back into Sevens, coach Allan Bunting said the side have “depth”, which will hopefully carry them through the WXV competition and into the next World Cup cycle in 2025.

“We’ll find out in a few weeks' time where we are really at, but I’m really content with where we are at two years out from the World Cup,” he said.

With two nailbiting finishes in the World Cup last year for France and England, you would think they would be out for redemption. Instead, both are in a rebuilding phase with new players and coaching staff – much like the Black Ferns – and are just happy to be taking to the field in Aotearoa once more.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Captains L-R: France’s Manae Feleu, Wales’ Hannah Jones, New Zealand’s Ruahei Demant, England’s Marlie Packer, Australia’s Michaela Leonard and Canada’s Sophie de Goede with the WXV trophy.

French captain Manae Feleu – who speaks with a New Zealand accent, after studying English for three years at Woodford House in Hawke’s Bay – said while it’s not the same group as the World Cup, the squad is “growing” and still “competitive”. Fans, however, can still expect the same style of defensive play from them.

“It’s part of our DNA, defence. We’ve learnt from what happened last year. Our first objective is to have a strong foundation and build on that,” she said.

“We still want to win. On Saturday we are going to have the greatest battle against the Black Ferns. We’ve got a lot of respect for [them]. They are world champions and ... we know that they are a big side. Games against the Black Ferns are always great games where we learnt a lot. We really can’t wait.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Red Roses came incredibly close to lifting the Rugby World Cup last year when they played the Black Ferns in the final.

The Red Roses aren’t thinking about the Black Ferns yet as they are focused on their first game against Australia on Friday night, but there is lingering disappointment from the World Cup final last year – when they lost by three points – which they are hoping to reverse during the WXV, captain Marlie Packer said.

“Against all odds, the [World Cup] performance we put in, we can be super proud of that. We broke records with that world record crowd at Eden Park,” she said.

“Coming back a year on, that's what we want to do again. We want to keep being record breakers. We want to keep inspiring the next generation ... because the game that we love, we want other people to love it like we do.”

And, she said, there may be a chance fans will see the legendary rolling mauls that threatened the Black Ferns last year.

“That’s a bit of a trademark for us as England. You’ll see England play a lot differently to what you might expect, but I’m not going to give too much away,” she smiled.