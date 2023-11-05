No regrets for speedster Josh McKay after leaving New Zealand in his prime

Josh McKay, one of the speediest players in the country, left New Zealand in his prime in 2021.

The now 26-year-old former Canterbury, Crusader and Highlander, and world champion with the New Zealand under-20s in 2017, has been in Glasgow since.

Having recovered from the foot injury that ended last season, he’s back in the No 15 jersey to start the new season, and recently re-signed with the Glasgow Warriors through 2025.

McKay, who grew up in Christchurch and tasted Super Rugby success with the Crusaders in 2021 after three seasons with the Highlanders, caught up with Stuff for this week’s Back Chat.

Has making the shift and playing for Glasgow been what you'd hoped when you bit the bullet and left New Zealand?

Yes, it has been. I do miss New Zealand in general, and playing rugby in New Zealand. But I’m loving it over here. The Glasgow Warriors are a great team with a great bunch of lads, and I certainly have no regrets about my decision.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Josh McKay in action for the Crusaders against the Force in Christchurch in 2021.

How different is the rugby to Super Rugby?

The games are certainly not as open as Super Rugby, which is to be expected. However, the United Rugby Championship (URC) is a great level of rugby, and it’s cool to still be doing tours of South Africa during the season. The URC and European Championship means we play rugby in up to seven countries over the season – Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales, South Africa, France and England.

You recently signed a new deal. Can we expect to see you back playing in New Zealand again one day?

My partner and I are definitely going to live in New Zealand once I’ve finished playing rugby overseas, so that could mean a few more games for [my club] Kaiapoi if the body holds up. But who knows, one day maybe. I’m not ruling anything out.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Josh McKay, left, and Highlanders teammate Aaron Smith embrace after the former scored a try against the Bulls at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2019.

Best and worst things about Glasgow?

The best thing is location, it is super easy to travel as we’re so close to Europe. Worst is definitely the weather, it’s pretty bleak over here in winter. But in summer we have nice, long sunny days and Europe is a couple of hours away.

What’s worse, a Glasgow or Dunedin winter?

A Glaswegian winter is definitely worse, it’s very grey and very wet. The days are also very short, sunrise is about 8.30am and the sun sets about 3.30pm. Also, we don’t have a roof on our stadium like Forsyth Barr.

So, plenty of travel when you’re not playing?

My partner and I have certainly made the most of our downtime. We often fly to Europe. We’ve been up to the Highlands a few times, and I’ve done some scallop free diving.

Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Getty Images Josh McKay is contracted to the Glasgow Warriors through 2025.

Best locations you’ve visited so far?

Either Crete or Paris. Two completely different holidays. Crete was super hot, and we stayed beside a beach, which being a couple of kiwis we both absolutely loved. On the other hand, walking the streets of Paris was awesome with all its history and famous buildings. Both were amazing.

Back to code to finish. Who is the talented rugby player you've ever played alongside and why?

Richie Mounga. My first taste of pro-footy was with Canterbury [in 2017] when Richie was still the No 10. He just made everything look so easy. As a winger, all we had to do was stand out wide, and he’d either cross-kick it over or pass it over. His dedication and work ethic to perfect his craft is world-class.