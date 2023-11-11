‘Hamas will not stop us’: Israel’s professional rugby team Tel Aviv Heat play on

Tel Aviv Heat's plan for the forthcoming season literally 'went up in smoke'

“We choose to say, f--- you Hamas. You cannot tell us what we can or can’t do,” is the response of Tel Aviv Heat CEO and founder Pete Sickle when asked if the ongoing war in the Middle East would end the team’s season.

Israel’s first, and only, professional rugby team played their opening game last weekend, defeating Portuguese side Lusitanos in Lisbon after a chaotic build-up to the season following the events of 7 October.

That result was impressive on multiple levels. Firstly, Lusitanos’ team included several Portugal players who became darlings of the Rugby World Cup, including their captain Tomas Appleton.

More pertinently, the Heat’s disrupted build-up included relocating to Lisbon, losing a number of Israeli players to military service and others who felt it best to stay at home.

“We had a plan for the season that has almost literally gone up in smoke,” Sickle tells Telegraph Sport, speaking from Los Angeles, where he has taken his two youngest children following the violence in Israel and Gaza.

“Our whole season will be conducted outside of Israel. Opposing teams were not going to travel and some foreign players dropped out while others were on the verge of doing so until we said you will not be in harm’s way.

“We had to scramble to arrange things like Schengen visas via the Portuguese embassy in Israel. By the time we could assemble the team for pre-season in Portugal for our first game, we had a very short run-up.”

Given the backdrop of the escalating conflict, the organisation discussed whether they should continue at all.

“We reached out to the leaders of the rugby community in Israel through the Union and said, ‘There are much bigger issues than rugby at hand. Does it seem right for us to continue on with business as usual in light of the horrific atrocities?’

“We wanted to make sure we were representing the country in the right way. ‘Full steam ahead, don’t stop now’ was the answer.

“Guys are fighting on the battlefields of Gaza, and the Tel Aviv Heat will be competing on the pitch for Israel for the guys who cannot show up.”

Rugby in Israel is nascent, with the Heat in just its third season. They play in the Eastern Conference of Rugby Europe Super Cup. The competition also features teams from Georgia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Czech Republic and Romania.

The Heat have performed well throughout their brief history, reaching the semi-final in their first campaign and losing in the final last season.

Their squad is a mixture of homegrown Israelis, South Africans, Namibians, Fijians, Russians and English players, with a number of names that would be familiar to Harlequins fans in particular.

Semi Kunatani and Niall Saunders are playing for the Heat, while former Quins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis is the attack coach. Gabriel Ibitoye, now back in England with Bristol Bears, and Renaldo Bothma used to play for them, too.

Due to a Covid-disrupted first campaign and a war-interrupted third, the Heat has only hosted four games, with an average attendance between 800-1,000.

The origins of rugby in Israel can be traced back to Kibbutz Yizre’el in the north of the country, established by South African immigrants. Amongst their first tasks, as well as preparing the land to create produce, was, of course, building a rugby pitch.

For decades, the Kibbutz had the only rugby pitch, clubhouse, and changing rooms in the country, hosting the national team’s home matches for a period of time.

From there, the gospel of rugby slowly spread, with nine of the current Heat squad being Israeli-born, including scrum-half Omer Levinson, and a growing domestic scene beneath it. Competing in the Rugby Europe Super Cup with a professional side was a huge step up from the level played locally, which sparked recruitment, including several players on the path to becoming eligible for the national team via residency.

This has created arguably the world’s most diverse rugby team, which their director of rugby, South African Kevin Musikanth, is very proud of.

“The start of the season was almost like being in a horror movie. But we are one of the lucky ones – our profession is sport and entertainment.

“We are fortunate to have the world’s most diverse rugby team. We have all denominations and religions – Jews, Christians, Muslims, Buddhists – across the team and management.

“Although there is a very uncomfortable feeling around life at the moment, hopefully, sport is somewhere we can express ourselves and play together.

“In 26 years of coaching, I’ve never seen someone choose not to pass the ball to someone else because of who they are. Never. Perhaps the world can learn a lesson from that. That’s the message we want to send out.”

The support from the rest of the rugby fraternity has been well received by the club, with Saracens, who lost to the Heat in a friendly at the StoneX last year, singled out in particular.

“The other unions involved in the Super Cup have been very supportive,” explains Sickle, whose eldest daughter currently serves in the army back in Israel.

“Gibraltar offered to host us, and we will eventually have our base in Cyprus, who have been very supportive. Rugby Europe reached out. We have lots and lots of expressions of condolence, support and concern.

“I would single out Saracens who, in addition to private communications, put out a statement of clear condolence for victims’ families and support.

“Sports teams, by and large, want to steer clear of politics – especially politics that causes passionate debates and controversies – so when a group like Saracens clearly puts their position out, for us, that says a lot about them and what they stand for.

“Stade Francais, a partner of ours, have been steadfast as well, and their support has been appreciated.”

The Heat’s ambition is to win the tournament this season, which would be a remarkable achievement following their displacement from home.

Israel’s national side has set its sights on making the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the USA and qualifying for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics in Sevens.

Avoiding derailment from these goals is a driving factor for all those involved with the Heat and Israeli rugby.

“What has happened over the last three weeks is really worrying, but we have to continue our trajectory and rugby journey,” says Musikanth, who coached the national team before the Heat.

“Our plan is well-supported, and people want to play for the Heat and be part of the programme.

“We all want stability. But we are well-placed, having dealt with such difficult situations as a group, to continue accelerating our plan. If we can do it, anyone can do it.”

It is a sentiment shared by Sickle.

“We are fighting against the odds, but that is no different to Israel’s beginnings as a country.”