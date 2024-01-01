Do you know your rugby law? Make the big calls in the official referees test

Ben O'Keeffe, who oversaw a World Cup semifinal last year, is one of four professionals in New Zealand’s rugby refereeing ranks.

“Aw ref!” It’s the saying that never gets old, on sidelines, in grandstands, in lounges, in pubs, and wherever someone with a whistle can be seen presiding over a sporting contest.

Perhaps no more so than in rugby – a game where the rules, and dynamics, make it arguably the most complex of any sport to officiate, and, therefore, understand.

And on the back of a Rugby World Cup which was tainted with abuse towards match officials, do the plethora of armchair critics among us really know what we're talking about?

Here’s your chance to show you do, by having a crack at questions from New Zealand’s official rugby law test – the same ones the elite referees are made to answer on an annual basis.

Whistle while you work

Each season, all referees associations around the country encourage their members whistling in the community game to sit a written exam to assess their knowledge of current law.

From a pool of close to 300 multi-choice questions, 60 are generated to create each test, which is these days completed online. There is no official time limit, (though a maximum of one minute per question is advised), while it is also allowed to be an open-book exercise.

There are three levels of success – Achieved (70%), Merit (80%) and Excellence (90%), and the test can be sat up to three times every six months.

“We turned it from something that was essentially just a test, to something that is a learning opportunity,” says Matt Peters, New Zealand Rugby game development manager – referees.

For those in the high-performance squads, the expectation is obviously a lot higher, particularly for the four fulltime professionals – Ben O’Keeffe, Paul Williams, James Doleman and Brendon Pickerill – who will sit the NZR test, then often also another one when they go into camp, put together by World Rugby.

Peters notes it may come down to what questions you get on the day, but says there are always some 100% marks across the country.

“It’s not easy to get it, but there are definitely ones that enjoy the law aspect and challenge themselves to try and get that mark.”

Robert Charles/Stuff New Zealand Rugby game development manager – referees, Matt Peters, says the law test is looked upon as a learning opportunity in the community game.

On the other side of the coin, even if there can be a few wobbles among the high-performance crew, don’t ever expect one of those pro guys to fluff their lines and fail.

“That’s their job,” Peters notes. “It’s a bit like putting a pair of boots in your kit bag to go and play – law’s part of our kit. If you want to do well in refereeing, it’s a bottom-line. In games, sometimes those little nuances in law actually do come to the fore, so you do need to be across it.”

Testing times

Stuff went about seeing what the test was all about for ourselves, and put it to a handful of journalists in the sports team to complete, closed-book, with no specific study.

Though we all watch a fair bit of rugby, and most of us regularly report on the game, there were no pass marks amongst our group (hopefully this says more about the test than it does us!), with scores spread between 58% and 67%.

General feedback from the group revolved around how wordy some of the questions were, and the fact there are no visual aids to help picture the various scenarios – something Peters says they may actually look into in time, though notes can be difficult to produce video examples so specific to what is being asked.

And, as one of the journos succinctly put it, “It does illustrate the sheer amount of nonsense refs have to carry in their heads.”

Indeed, there are 21 laws in the book, all containing varying masses of subsections.

“It’s a lot,” Peters admits.

But is it too many?

“No,” he says, steadfastly. “You’ve got to be really careful with law, because if you start trying to strip too much out, you actually start stripping away the fabric of the game.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Referees don’t have specific counts of how many penalties – as awarded here by Paul Williams – to try and stick to in a game.

Peters knows first-hand. He was part of the group which spent nearly two years producing a simplified, easier-to-understand law book which launched in 2018.

The result was a publication that was a whopping 42% shorter than the one before, with clearer explanations, and various repetitions removed, and which then-World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said featured a drop of around three years in reading age, to an age of about 11.

Laying down the law

Of course, it’s all well and good to know the law, but it’s how referees put it into practice that really counts, in the white-hot pressure on the park, often while also under fatigue.

And it can also so often be more important for the whistle to not be blown, than blown, in a game which relies on a lot of judgement from the man or woman in the middle.

“If you want to forensically analyse rugby, you could penalise just constantly in a game, and that’s not the idea,” Peters says. “The idea is to try and get continuity in our game.”

That is where, Peters says, referees are guided by the ‘Three Pillars’ – ‘Technical’ (identifying that game basics are performed correctly), ‘Tactical’ (appreciation of the game), and ‘Management’ (making the right things happen).

David Rogers/Getty Images Wayne Barnes – who has retired as the world’s most experienced test rugby referee – has a chat to Ardie Savea during last year’s World Cup final.

There is also, despite widespread misconception, no set-mark referees are judged on for the amount of penalties dished out in a game.

“All games are different, so that’s why you’ve got to be really careful saying we’d like to have 20 penalties or less, because you might get a game that actually needs 28 penalties.”

While Peters notes any decision on further changes to the law “sits in Dublin [World Rugby’s headquarters]”, he’s comfortable with where things are at, for a sport not-so-simple thanks to the sheer number of players on the field, involving so many moving parts, and having the ball contestable so often.

“I would suggest there’s actually nothing wrong with the law, from my point of view,” he says. “Other people would say differently. But for me, it comes down to how it’s coached, played, and refereed.”

If you know, you know

Peters says the trickiest law questions are typically around goal-line and dead-ball line (how play restarts depending on which team took the ball in-goal or dead) and touchline (whether the ball is deemed out in certain instances).

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Christophe Ridley, Angus Gardner and Mathieu Raynal ponder a decision during last year’s World Cup match between Tonga and Romania.

One law which incorporates both those is an absolute doozy:

Law 8.2(e): A try is scored when an attacking player: Who is in touch or touch-in-goal, grounds the ball in the opponents’ in-goal provided the player is not holding the ball.

Who really knew that you can score a try while being in touch?

Here are a few other obscure ones:

- Law 8.6: If the ball has crossed the crossbar and the wind blows it back into the field of play, the score stands.

- Law 8.23: If the kicker has not indicated an intention to kick at goal but takes a drop-kick and scores a goal, the goal stands.

- Law 8.29: The team awarded a free-kick (including where they opt for a scrum or lineout instead) cannot score a dropped goal until the ball next becomes dead or until an opponent has played the ball, has touched it or has tackled the ball-carrier. Any such kick is deemed to be unsuccessful and play continues.

- If a team have a player waiting to return from the sin bin after their 10 minutes has expired, and they kick to touch, the referee can allow the opponents to take a quick throw-in, therefore further delaying the return of the sin-binned player (World Rugby clarification from 2012).

You make the call

OK, here’s your shot at glory... a snapshot of 20 questions from the official New Zealand rugby law exam.

It might be the off-season, and a New Year’s Day hangover may well be in play, but that’s enough with the excuses, it’s time to get competitive and challenge your friends and family at the bach or camping ground.

And if anyone goes close to attaining a pass mark of 70% (14/20), surely that’s a sign they should be thinking about picking up the whistle themselves this season.

Take the quiz:

Q1. May a player leave the playing area to change badly torn shorts?

A: Yes

B: No

Q2. A defender in-goal pushes the ball over the dead ball line. What should the referee rule?

A: Play continues

B: Free kick

C: Penalty kick

Q3. At a scrum, the ball goes straight through the tunnel and comes out at the far end of the tunnel. What should the referee rule?

A: Play continues

B: Scrum

C: Free kick

D: Penalty kick

Q4. May a player push an opponent holding the ball?

A: Yes

B: No

Q5. At a kick in general play, a team-mate ahead of the kicker remains stationary 5m from an opponent waiting to catch the ball. The offside player waits until the kicker runs past before advancing. What should the referee rule?

A: Play continues

B: Scrum

C: Free kick

D: Penalty kick

Q6. Players of the same team are repeatedly penalised for leaving their feet at the tackle. The referee issues a warning. At the next play, a maul forms and a player from this team collapses the maul. Is the referee correct to caution and temporarily suspend this player for repeated infringements?

A: Yes

B: No

Q7. An attacker kicks the ball ahead and it becomes stationary in the field-of-play. A defender with both feet in-goal picks up the ball and makes it dead. How should play restart?

A: Scrum 5m, attackers’ throw-in

B: Drop-out 22

Q8. At a scrum, the ball is moving towards the back when the scrum collapses. The ball is available to be cleared. What should the referee rule?

A: Play continues

B: Whistle immediately

C: Whistle immediately and award penalty kick

Q9. The attackers kick the ball into in-goal and the ball is grounded by an attacker and a defender at the same time. What should the referee rule?

A: Try

B: Drop-out

C: 5m scrum, defenders’ throw-in

D: 5m scrum, attackers’ throw-in

Q10. A Blue player commits foul play 5m from the Red goal-line. The AR (assistant referee) signals foul play. Play stops for a scrum infringement 90m downfield, 5m from the Blue goal-line. The referee then speaks with the AR. They agree that an advantage has been gained and the Blue player should be cautioned and temporarily suspended. How does play restart?

A: Scrum 5m from the Blue goal-line

B: Penalty kick 5m from the Blue goal-line

C: Penalty kick 5m from the Red goal-line

Q11. A try is awarded. The try scorer throws the ball back to the kicker who quickly drop-kicks the conversion in line with where the try was awarded. Team-mates are still ahead of the kicker. Should the goal be awarded?

A: Yes

B: No

Q12. A defender is retiring when the ball emerges from a maul. The attacking No 9 passes to No 10 who runs 2m and passes to No 12, who runs 2m and then kicks the ball. When is the defender put on-side?

A: When No 9 passes

B: When No 10 runs 2m

C: When No 12 kicks the ball

D: When an on-side defender runs ahead of the retiring team-mate

Q13. At a stoppage in play must the referee allow time for a player to re-tie a boot-lace?

A: Yes

B: No

Q14. At a lineout, the defenders throw in with seven players lined up. The attackers only have five players lined up. What should the referee rule?

A: Play continues

B: Scrum – defenders

C: Free-kick – defenders

Q15. The ball is thrown directly across the field, hits the ground and bounces forward. Should the referee rule a forward pass?

A: Yes

B: No

Q16. After a tackle, may a player handle the ball in a ruck if that player had hands on the ball before the ruck formed?

A: Yes

B: No

Q17. The ball bounces into touch on halfway. A Red player foot trips a retiring opponent 5m from touch, 12m on the Red player's side of halfway. Where does the referee make the mark for the penalty?

A: 5 x 12

B: 15 x 12

C: 5m from touch, on halfway

D: 15m from touch, on halfway

Q18. A Blue player and a Red player are running next to each other when the Blue player falls to the ground and remains on the ground, complaining of being tripped. The referee had a clear view of the incident and saw no contact between the two players. What should the referee rule?

A: Play continues

B: Award a penalty kick to Blue

C: Award a penalty kick to Red

Q19. A penalty is awarded to the defenders 1m from the goal-line. Where is the mark for the kick?

A: On the goal-line

B: 1m from the goal-line

C: 5m from the goal-line

Q20. A defender carries the ball back into the 22 and is tackled. The defender passes the ball to a team-mate who kicks the ball directly into touch on the halfway. Where is the mark for the lineout?

A: Opposite where the defender kicked the ball

B: On the 22m line

C: On the halfway line

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Ben O'Keeffe signals a try to RG Snyman of South Africa agaimnst England at the World Cup.

Answers

1. B (Law 4.7)

2. C (Law 9.7b)

3. B (Law 19.34a)

4. A (Law 9.15)

5. D (Law 10.7 & 10.4c)

6. B (Law 9.10)

7. A (Law 21.13)

8. B (Law 19.25)

9. D (Law 21.17)

10. A (Law 7.1b)

11. B (Law 8.9)

12. C (Law 10.10)

13. A (Law 5.6c)

14. A (Law 18.13 & 18.14)

15. B (Definition of a throw forward)

16. A (Law 15.11)

17. D (Law 20.1, box 2)

18. C (Law 9.7c)

19. C (Law 20.1, box 9)

20. C (Law 18.8d, box 7)