Recap: Ask senior Stuff rugby experts Marc Hinton and Richard Knowler anything

Stuff rugby writers Marc Hinton and Richard Knowler will answer questions and whatever else you fancy, as we ponder all things rugby, looking ahead to 2024 but also back at 2023 and the World Cup.

You can pop a question or make an observation in the comments below any time from 11.30am and Marc and Richard will be in at midday to give their thoughts.

Senior Stuff rugby writers Marc Hinton and Richard Knowler are back from France and ready to take your questions on all things rugby.

Have something you just want to get off your chest after the Rugby World Cup? Or want to know what it is like covering the All Blacks at a World Cup (spoiler, it's not as glamorous as you may think!) Or have any questions or thoughts looking ahead to a massive year in 2024 as Scott Robertson takes over as All Blacks coach? Log in and fire away.

Comments have closed now, but you can read the questions and answers below.