‘Beloved’ North Harbour rugby player Melita Williams dies suddenly

There is an outpouring of grief from the Auckland and North Harbour rugby community after the sudden death of North Harbour Hibiscus player Melita Williams. She was 29.

North Harbour Rugby chief executive Adrian Donald said Williams’ passing was “incredibly sad” and she would be “dearly missed”. He thanked her for her “enormous contribution” to the Hibiscus’ Farah Palmer Cup programme.

The organisation posted on social media saying she “lifted us up when we needed it the most with her energy, determination, always showcasing her love for the game”.

The prop played 15 games across three Farah Palmer Cup seasons. Her debut was against Tasman in July 2021, with her final match against Taranaki in August. She scored a try during her team’s 32-5 loss to Hawkes Bay in 2022.

On a social media post, Eden Rugby Club described Williams as a “beloved member” of the club and of the Eden Lady Hawks family. They recognised her as a “cherished friend and team-mate”, who was warm, generous and had an infectious laugh. The club described her death as a “tremendous loss” to the community.

“Mel's passing leaves a void in our hearts, as she was not only a talented and dedicated player but also a kind, compassionate, and inspiring individual,” the post read.

Joe Allison/Getty Melita Williams before a Farah Palmer Cup match in 2022.

The club said her “passion for rugby was evident” and her athleticism, skill, and determination “made her a formidable force on the field”. The club said her infectious enthusiasm, unwavering support for her teammates, and genuine love for the game “truly defined her as a player”.

The club recognised her contribution to building team culture through her positive attitude, unwavering spirit, and her ability to bring out the best in her teammates.

“She always had a kind word, a listening ear, and a ready smile, and she had a unique ability to make everyone feel valued and appreciated.”

Ponsonby Rugby Club also posted on social media, saying it was “devastating news” losing the “beloved” Williams, who also played more than 40 games for the Fillies. It left the club in “shock and sorrow”.

She was due to be awarded her women’s blazer at this week’s luncheon, the club said.

“We are deeply saddened that she will not celebrate her wonderful achievement,” the post read.

Silverdale United also posted on social media, saying Williams had left an “indelible mark” on their hearts and club.

“Her spirit, determination, and passion for the game will forever be cherished,” the post said.

All the organisations extended their condolences to her family.

Williams’ family has asked for privacy. A service marking her life is expected to be held later this week in Auckland.

*Where to get help: