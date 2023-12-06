Matthew Ridge calls out 'horrendous' treatment of Ian Foster and negativity of New Zealand sports fans

Matthew Ridge spoke on the Generally Famous podcast about the negativity Ian Foster faced as All Blacks coach.

Matthew Ridge says it's time New Zealand sports fans stopped being so negative towards athletes and coaches.

Ridge knows first-hand the effect that intense scrutiny has on sportspeople. He played rugby union for both Auckland and the All Blacks and switched codes to rugby league, representing the Manly Sea Eagles and the Warriors.

Ridge is the very special guest on the 50th episode of Stuff’s celebrity interview podcast, Generally Famous. As host Simon Bridges put it, Ridge built a reputation as “one of New Zealand's foremost celebrity larrikins” during his playing days and as a host of TV shows like Game of Two Halves and Matthew And Marc’s Rocky Road (with fellow All Black and Warrior, Marc Ellis).

Ridge told Bridges he was “very proud” of the All Blacks’ performance in the recent Rugby World Cup, despite them falling just short in the final. But he called out the “horrendous” treatment of Ian Foster during his time as coach.

”I was just so gutted that they didn't win it for their coach because I thought the treatment of the All Blacks coach was horrendous. And, you know, New Zealanders should really take a look at themselves when they are ripping people to pieces like that.

“The stress of being an All Black coach and the stress of being an All Black full stop, the stress of being an All Black captain, the stress of being a Kiwi, the stress of being an athlete in New Zealand, and the glare that the public puts on you is not easy.”

Ridge said people need to be “a lot kinder” because “words hurt” and recalled the scrutiny he faced when his Warriors salary was leaked.

PRIME Matthew Ridge hosts a new season of Designing Dreams, the local series which showcases New Zealand architecture.

“When people get behind other people, you rise up, you know, and you perform better. When people are trying to pull you down, and you're hearing all this negativity, what are you going to get? You're not going to get the result you're looking for.”

Matthew Ridge hosts Designing Dreams, available to stream on Sky Go and Neon.

To listen to the full interview, in which he also recalls his time as a primetime TV staple and explains why he’s happy living in France, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit the Generally Famous homepage. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify - or wherever you get your podcasts - to get instant, automatic access.