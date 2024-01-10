Captain from Manawatū's golden era of rugby, All Black Duncan Hales, dies

Duncan Hales is held aloft after Manawatū beat Auckland to claim the Ranfurly Shield in 1976.

Former All Black Duncan Hales, who captained Manawatū to its only Ranfurly Shield success in 1976, died in the United Kingdom on Monday night (NZ time), aged 76.

Originally from Dannevirke, Hales played 23 games and four tests for the All Blacks in 1972-73 while representing Canterbury.

A midfield back and winger, he played one game for Hawke’s Bay in 1974, then moved to Manawatū and played 37 games from 1975-77.

That was Manawatū’s golden era, when the team was packed with All Blacks, and Hales captained the side in 1976 when they won the Ranfurly Shield from Auckland.

Manawatū defended the shield 13 times before losing it to North Auckland in 1978.

It is the only time the union has won the famed trophy aside from when it combined with Horowhenua in the 1920s to become Manawhenua and held the shield for two defences in 1927.

According to Lindsay Knight’s profile for the New Zealand Rugby Museum, Hales made his first class debut for Hawke's Bay B in 1969 and after playing club rugby for Lincoln College in Christchurch, he debuted for Canterbury in the 1971 season.

After a handful of games he was selected for the South Island in that year’s inter-island match.

Hales was picked for the All Blacks’ 1972 internal tour and scored seven tries in as many appearances.

He again played for the South Island, was in the New Zealand Universities side, tasted Ranfurly Shield success with Canterbury and played all three tests against the touring Wallabies.

Then he was chosen for the 1972-73 tour of Britain and France, appearing in 17 matches, including the international against Wales.

He played trial matches in 1973 and 1974 but didn’t play for the All Blacks again.

After playing 105 first-class games, Hales moved to the United States to study to become a chiropractor.