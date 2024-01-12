All you need is Love for young Hurricanes fan

Hurricanes rugby player Ruben Love, left, and his devoted fan Charley Goodin, who goes to as many of Love’s games as she can.

Hurricanes rugby player Ruben Love may have found his No 1 supporter in young Palmerston North girl Charley Goodin.

Charley, 9, is a devoted fan and she and her parents go to as many of Love’s games as they can. They are hard to miss with Charley usually carrying signs bearing messages of support.

It’s now going a step further as Charley has been selected to be a mascot for Team Rugby in the Black Clash twenty20 cricket game in Tauranga next weekend.

The Black Clash is a festival match between rugby and cricket players, and Charley will get to walk out to the middle of the field with the players at the start of the game.

Charley has been following Love for the past couple of years since he ran an open training session in Palmerston North, where she was one of the few young girls that attended.

Love is from Manawatū, but plays for Wellington and the Hurricanes.

The relationship grew as the family started going to Love’s games and now they catch up when they can. Charley’s bedroom is now decked out in Hurricanes paraphernalia.

Charley started taking a sign written on a duvet to games.

Now she takes big handmade signs to games, then waits to talk to Love after games.

She got to run the ball out to the middle for the start of a Wellington game which was a highlight for her.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Charley Goodin shows off one of her many signs supporting Ruben Love at a national provincial championship game between Wellington and Hawke’s Bay in September.

Charley goes to Newbury School and played rugby for the Kia Toa under-8s last season.

She said she liked rugby because players had to be fast and work as a team.

“Two years ago I liked watching Ruben because he was fast and when he got hit he never gave up.”

She said she was shocked when she was picked as a Black Clash mascot.

Charley’s mother Robyn said the family were not massive rugby fans until she started following Love.

They are going to Perth for the Hurricanes’ opening game of the Super Rugby season against the Western Force and are going to the Super Round in Melbourne a week later.

Love thought it was great having such a dedicated fan.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ruben Love playing for the Hurricanes against the Chiefs.

“They always go the extra mile to support me, and we've cultivated an affinity over the years since then.”

He said Charley’s signs were crazy.

“They’re just massive ones, I don't even know how they make them.”

While Love is a professional rugby player and has played for the New Zealand Māori team, he has good cricket pedigree.

A top wicketkeeper batsman while at Palmerston North Boys’ High School, he was in the New Zealand Under-19 and Māori secondary schools cricket teams.

He is playing for Team Rugby in the Black Clash.

Love, 22, hadn’t played cricket since he was at Boys’ High and had been busy with his Hurricanes pre-season training, but was hoping to sneak in a bit of cricket practice before the Black Clash.

He was looking forward to playing with people such as Australian rugby league great Johnathan Thurston, who is in Team Cricket, and West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara, who is part of Team Rugby.