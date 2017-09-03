New campaign shows All Black hardman is a compassionate parent

On the rugby field, All Black Ofa Tu'ungafasi is known as a strong and formidable force, but at home he's just dad.

﻿Now the prop is teaming up with fellow AB Elliot Dixon, women's sevens player Niall Williams and NZ Sevens captain DJ Forbes as part of a collaboration between New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and Parenting Place.

The collaboration features interviews with the stars, highlighting the ways they navigate the challenges of balancing family life with demanding schedules and the realities of professional sport.

STEPHANIE SOH All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi has spoken about fatherhood as part of a collaboration between New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and Parenting Place.

NZR chief executive Steve Tew said there was no more important job than being a parent.

"We hope that by sharing the experiences of parents within our rugby community we can help others with practical tips and support to help make the toughest job in the world a little easier."

The two organisations launched the project today with a NZR edition of Parenting magazine and the production of online videos.

STEPHANIE SOH Tu'ungafasi has two daughters, and wants two more.

At home with his wife Emma and two daughters, Elice and Dorothy, Tu'ungafasi talked about navigating the challenges of balancing family life with his demanding schedule.

"Emma's done most of the parenting during the day and probably put them to sleep, too."

While Tu'ungafasi is known for his force on the field, he wants to teach his daughters about being kind and caring.

STEPHANIE SOH A New Zealand Rugby edition of Parenting magazine is to be released in time for Fathers Day.

"Some values that I hold and I would like to pass on and teach my kids is serving people. You've got to treat people with respect and compassion.

"We grow up living those values and that's what I'd like to pass on to my girls."

In his video, Dixon admits he was nervous about becoming a dad.

"For years, I thought I was too big to interact with kids. I didn't know how to hold or handle them.

"But as soon as I became a dad, it surprised me how naturally it came."

Despite being a fit rugby player, he does not underestimate the stamina involved in parenting.

"On my days off, I catch a glimpse of what looking after two kids – or sometimes even just one – is like and I'm more knackered after that than I am after a day of training."

The online resource is targeted at all rugby players with children, as well as parents involved in coaching.

