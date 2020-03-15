Former All Blacks Bryan Williams and Grahame Thorne divided over All Blacks XV

The introduction of an All Blacks B-team to leverage off the brand for commercial benefits has some former players feeling it will cheapen the very jersey they hold so dear.

Despite NZR chief rugby officer Nigel Cass coming out in defence of the side, that will tour under the name "All Blacks XV" in November, former All Black Grahame Thorne said the side was simply further proof NZR had "lost its mana".

Thorne, 74, treasures his memories in the black jersey. So does Sir Bryan Williams, who said the move was simply evidence of the power of the All Blacks brand.

Thorne was so proud of his first jumper in fact, he didn't trust anyone else to wash it after his debut test.

GETTY IMAGES Nigel Cass says All Blacks XV will have both high performance and commercial benefits.

"I was so proud of of my first All Black jersey I washed it myself in the hotel bath tub," Thorne told Stuff.

"The All Black Jersey was sacrosanct, but these days of course the mighty dollar has got in the way.

"I don't know what planet these NZR officials are on. Saying the brand won't be tarnished by a B-team, as Joe Marler would say, bollocks."

At a press conference las week, Cass attempted to explain the on-field benefits of a second-tier national side, but in the same breath said there was a clear commercial motive.

Grahame Thorne playing against France.

Thorne, who played 39 matches for the All Blacks including 10 tests between 1967–70, said NZR were on a slippery slope and risk further damage if the organisation fails to respect the jersey.

While he was not the only former All Black blindsided by the newly announced side, not all shared his disdain for the move.

STUFF Bryan Williams (left) says the fact the All Blacks brand is powerful enough to go into foreign markets is a nod to the jersey.

Sir Bryan Williams, who was a stellar player through the 1970s, felt the initiative was simply evidence of the power of the All Blacks brand.

"I understand where Thorney and a few other ex-All Blacks are coming from with this, but I don't quite see it that way," Williams said.

"If the brand is powerful enough to travel with a development side and have a commercial benefit in other markets, that only serves to grow the game. And this is a business.

PHOTOSPORT Bryan Williams tackles a South African player, in 1970.

"I do however hold concerns over who this side will pick and what impact it could have on the Polynesian game.

"If young Pacific Island players are chosen (straight out of Mitre 10 Cup) and then can't play for their country of birth down the line, then I have an issue with it."

AP The All Blacks brand has already been attached to both the Māori and Sevens sides.

NZR told Stuff the All Blacks XV does not capture eligibility as it hasn't been designated as the official second team, "at this stage".

The side will play almost exclusively in the northern hemisphere, with no immediate plans for home games or taking matches to the Pacific Islands.