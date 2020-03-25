Coronavirus: Former All Black captain Kieran Read's mission to get home from Japan

All Black Angus Ta'avao plays the sax while in isolation.

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read is undertaking an eleventh-hour mission to get home to New Zealand amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Read, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner, has been in Japan playing for Toyota Verblitz in the Top League.

As time runs out for Kiwis around the world trying to get home, Read has posted a picture of himself at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan to Instagram.

Kieran Read/INSTAGRAM Kieran Read is heading home from Japan on the eve of New Zealand's lockdown.

Relieved to be heading home to his family, the former Crusader also had a serious message for all New Zealanders to obey the government lockdown that begins on Wednesday night.

"Grateful to be heading home to the family, let's #steadythespread New Zealand. Please do your part for the whole of our country," Read wrote on Instagram.

Read, who played 127 tests and was named World Rugby player of the year in 2013, retired from international rugby following the All Blacks victory in the bronze medal match over Wales in November.

Kaz Photography/GETTY IMAGES Kieran Read playing for Toyota Verblitz in Japan's Top League.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned some Kiwis will be trapped overseas as transit hubs shut down, despite the Government's best efforts.

Kiwis returning from overseas could be placed into quarantine but Read is likely to beat that deadline and only face the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period and lockdown process.