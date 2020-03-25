Coronavirus: Sky faces 'tensions' between Kiwi sports and need for new capital

Government announces 50 new coronavirus cases, 205 in total, as NZ prepares for lockdown.

The debt-laden Sky Network must juggle the needs of New Zealand sporting bodies against a 12-month deadline to come up with the capital it needs to pay off a $100 million bond issue, a Kiwi equities analyst says.

"They've got just over $200 million in debt, including a bond issue which matures in March next year," Forsyth Barr analyst Matt Henry told Stuff on Wednesday.

DAVE ROWLAND/GETTY IMAGES Sky boss Martin Stewart, right, has been praised for his relationship-building with Kiwi sporting bodies.

"The capital structure they've got currently I don't think is sustainable.

"They've got some time. It's not an issue this month or next month

"You want to keep the sporting bodies viable but you've got a balance sheet that needs to be recapitalised and there is a lot of moving parts, and there is tension between those various challenges.

"So, the outlook for Sky has been uncertain for a reasonable period of time now and clearly this exacerbates these challenges."

The pay-TV broadcaster's shares were trading around 26 cents on Wednesday, with the need for new capital, as well as the coronavirus crisis, weighing on the market's valuation of the company.

SUPPLIED New Zealand Rugby has copped a paper loss of more than $14 million since receiving a 5 per cent share of Sky.

The fall in Sky shares means that that New Zealand Rugby has taken a $14.4 million paper loss on its 5 per cent of the company, which it acquired as part of the NZR-Sky broadcasting deal announced last year.

Due to the coronavirus, Sky will also be hit by a loss of advertising and commercial subscriptions from pubs and hotels, who are likely cut off to Sky to save costs over the next few months.

However, Henry said household subscriptions were likely to be more "resilient" and Sky's success – and the health of sports it supports – will only become clear in the longer term.

"In the near term it'll be about ensuring that cash is managed and deferring capex and investment, cutting operating costs where they can," Henry said.

HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES There is no team more important to Sky than the All Blacks.

That will set the stage for some delicate negotiations with Kiwi sports bodies, but Henry praised Sky CEO Martin Stewart for his determination to "enhance" Sky's relationships with sporting bodies, something that could serve the company well in arguably the most important 12 months of its history.

"Even when there may be opportunities to claw back [money] Sky are conscious of the fact there are flow-on implications," Henry said.

"Under new management there's been a rebuilding of relationship with the sporting bodies.

"Historically, there was tension in those relationships.

PHOTOSPORT Martin Stewart plays a shot at the New Zealand Open in February. The Sky boss must weigh his love of sport with his company's balance sheet in the next year.

"There were some sporting bodies that felt that Sky had really leveraged their position as the monopoly provider.

"I wouldn't say they were harmonious, collaborative relationships [but] under Martin Stewart a big focus has been to enhance relationships.

"He realises that Sky need sport and the sports need Sky."

Rugby is likely to be at the top of the queue when it comes to Sky's priorities.

Regardless of the loss NZ Rugby taken taken so far on its ownership of Sky shares, there is an inter-dependence between NZ Rugby and Sky.

One one of the reasons Sky needs new capital is the debt it has taken on to win the rights to broadcast Sanzaar content between 2021-2025, as well as the cost of beefing up its streaming capabilities.

On Wednesday, Sky announced to the market that it "has reduced its on-site resources to 'essential staff' working under strict safety controls" and it has "made a range of offers to residential and commercial customers with immediate effect...it is too early to assess the implications of these moves".

Longer-term, the issue of Sky's viability would remain be in the background, Henry said.

"That bond maturity is March 31, 2021, so I guess that's the timing," he said. "The question is how patient the banks are between now and then.

"It's not like the clocks's ticking but the market is aware of it.

"When the market believes there is further equity required it does weigh on share prices."