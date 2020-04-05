Stephen Jones rates mid-90s All Blacks 'the best rugby team of all time'

Sean Fitzpatrick and his team salute All Blacks supporters after clinching an historic first series win in South Africa in 1996.

British critic Stephen Jones may fire a few barbs at New Zealand rugby, but he still rates the All Blacks of the mid-1990s era as the best team of all time.

Jones, writing in The Times, also had Richie McCaw's 2015 Rugby World Cup winning team in third place in his summary of rugby's 10 greatest international sides.

Australian coach Eddie Jones has asserted he wants his England team to be remembered as the best of all time, but Stephen Jones claims the current England side has "some way to go" to crack the top 10.

He listed at No 1 'the New Zealand team that should have won Rugby World Cup in 1995 but went on the year after to beat the Springboks 3-1 in South Africa in four weeks (the first win was in the Tri Nations, then Sean Fitzpatrick's team won their first-ever series in South Africa). Colossal team in every position - back row of Josh Kronfeld, Michael Jones and Zinzan Brooke. Tasty."

John Selkirk Coach John Hart greets skipper Sean Fitzpatrick after the 1996 series win at Pretoria's Loftus Versfeld.

Laurie Mains developed the 1995 All Blacks World Cup squad, but was replaced by John Hart as head coach in 1996 of a team later dubbed as 'The Incomparables' by some media outlets.

Stephen Jones ranked England's 2003 Rugby World Cup winning team in second place, saying Martin Johnson's side were "so good that they were actually a little past their peak by the time of the tournament."

Andrew Cornaga Richie McCaw and Dan Carter with the Webb Ellis Trophy as they celebrate winning during the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

England were followed, in third place, by another All Blacks team - the side "that dominated the 2015 World Cup in England under the inspiration of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, with hardly a weak link anywhere".

The 2015 All Blacks were coached by Steve Hansen, an assistant to Graham Henry when New Zealand won the 2011 World Cup, breaking a 24-year title drought.

Four of Jones' top 10 teams were coached by New Zealanders.

Jones, a Welshman, had Wales' great team of the early 1970s, inspired by Gareth Edwards and Barry John, in fourth place.

Rounding out his top 10 were South Africa's 1997-98 team under Nick Mallett (5th); England's squad which won three grand slams between 1991 and 1995 (6th); Ireland's 2018 grand slam winning team under Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt (7th); England's 2016 grand slam winning side (8th); Wales' grand slam winning teams coached by Kiwi Warren Gatland (9th0 and South Africa's champion 2019 Rugby World Cup team.