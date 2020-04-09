Coronavirus: French rugby warns 'there will be a lot of players of the market'

A French rugby club president has revealed that player recruitment has stopped overnight and indicated that even when the coronavirus crisis subsides the focus will be on "local" players.

"We're all going to have to sit down and say, 'how do we reconfigure this?'," Brive president Simon Gillham told The Rugby Paper in the UK.

MARTIN HUNTER/GETTY IMAGES Julian Savea joined Toulon after the 2018 Super Rugby season.

"There will be change. There'll be a lot of players on the market.

"Clubs will be looking again at salaries.

"Everybody has put an absolute brake on recruitment, on spending. Everyone's cutting back.

"If we step out of rugby and talk macro.

"There's going to be a lot more focus on 'local' – locally produced, home grown. Rugby's going to be a part of that."

The Top 14 is home to a number of New Zealand players, including former All Blacks Ben Smith, Jerome Kaino. Julian Savea, Victor Vito, Luke Whitelock, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Charlie Faumuina and George Moala.

French clubs have also been significant employers for Pacific Island and South African players, but it appears that looming revenue losses of up to €100 million ($180 million) this season – if no rugby is played – could signal the end of an era.

"There will be a before [coronavirus] and an after" for rugby in France, the players union boss Robins Tchale-Watchou said in an interview this week.

French clubs are under particular financial stress because French law prevents them from introducing pay cuts, so they are obliged to keep shelling out full wages for players even though no rugby is being played.

For the majority of French clubs, that means they will fall off a financial cliff within months unless they find alternative funding sources or strike a deal with the sport's broadcasters, Canal Plus.

STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES Former All Black Victor Vito has enjoyed a strong career in France after leaving New Zealand and played for the Barbarians against England in 2018.

"There are very few clubs who have the means to go on longer than June, July without having a new structure in place," Gillham told The Rugby Paper. "Different club owners and presidents are talking about having enough cash flow to the end of the season – and we're helped with furloughing."

Like New Zealand, France has already been in lockdown for two weeks and any easing of the restrictions there are not expected until Aparil 15 at the very earliest.

"The most important thing at the moment is to get the virus under control and enable people to get back to some sort of normality," Gillham told The Rugby Paper. "This crisis is affecting everyone, individually.

"Then there's also going to be a huge economic crisis that's going to follow that, once we've come out of this. Rugby is secondary.

"Personally, and this is my non-medical, non-doctor view, I don't see, at this stage, how we can get started sooner rather than later."