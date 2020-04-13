Colin Meads leads Kiwi quartet on Welsh rugby great's list of 10 hardest test players

Colin Meads, pictured with Brian Lochore on tour in South Africa in 1970, was the highest ranked All Black on Welsh prop Graham Price's list of the 10 hardest rugby players.

Colin Meads heads a list of four former All Blacks' named in former Wales and British Irish Lions prop Graham Price's list of the hardest men to play international rugby.

Meads was ranked at number four by Price in a feature on Wales Online, behind three Frenchmen - prop Gerard Cholley (1), lock Michel Palmie (2) and lock Alain Esteve (3).

Meads was followed by Frank Oliver (5), an All Blacks lock in the late 1970s and early 1980s, 1987 World Cup winning No 8 Wayne (Buck) Shelford (7) and backrow enforcer Jerry Collins (8).

Price, who won a record 12 test caps for the Lions and made 41 appearances for Wales from 1975 to 1983, was asked by Wales Online to compile his own list after he was ranked at No 4 on former England flyhalf Stuart Barnes' hard men list published in The Times.

SKY SPORT Jerry Collins' big hit on Colin Charvis.

Ray Pigney Colin Meads in action in South Africa in 1970.

Meads was the leading Kiwi hard man in Price's estimation, and "the best out and out player in my selection, a legendary second row, but another who took no nonsense. The fact he is top of my pile of New Zealand hard men says everything. Like so many he had a tendency to step over the mark, but crikey could he play."

Oliver, Price said, was "simply dubbed 'Filthy' by his teammates", and recalled playing against the Kiwi lock in the second test of the Lions' 1977 New Zealand tour, a game "which was like World War III".

PETER JARVIS/PHOTOSPORT Buck Shelford was one of the toughest All Blacks, who led from the front as an unbeaten test captain.

"I actually had the pleasure of lining up next to him for a South African Invitational XV in 1979. He was captain that day and let's just say it was interesting to see what he used to do from a different perspective as his team-mate this time."

The All Blacks' loose forward trio of Rodney So'oialo, Chris Masoe and Jerry Collins zero in on Welshman Colin Charvis.

Price said Shelford took "hardness to a different level" after playing on with a torn scrotum in the "Battle of Nantes" against France in 1986.

Shelford was "a great captain who would lead from the front in every sense".

KELLY HODEL/STUFF A statue of Sir Colin Meads in his Te Kuiti home town.

Collins, who died in a car crash in 2015, was praised by Price for helping Tana Umaga minister to Wales captain Colin Charvis, who Collins knocked out in a legitimate tackle in a 2003 test against Wales in Hamilton.

Price said: "Unlike others, who think they're hard, enjoy the reputation but aren't really, Collins didn't need to do things for show with 'Look at me, I'm the tough-nut'. He commanded respect for what he really was and his reputation was fully justified.

Graham Price's Wales Online list of the 10 hardest men to play test rugby.

1-Gerard Cholley (France), 2-Michel Palmie (France), 3-Alain Esteve (France), 4-Colin Meads (New Zealand), 5-Frank Oliver (New Zealand), 6-Fran Cotton (England), 7-Wayne Shelford (New Zealand), 8-Jerry Collins (New Zealand), 9-Bakkies Botha (South Africa), 10-Eben Etzebeth (South Africa).

Stuart Barnes' 10 hardest men list from The Times

1- Gareth Chilcott (England), 2-Gerard Cholley (France), 3-Jonny Wilkinson (England), 4-Graham Price (Wales), 5-Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), 6-Wayne Shelford (NZ), 7-David Pocock (Australia), 8-Richie McCaw (NZ), 9-Scott Gibbs (Wales), 10-Jim Telfer (Scotland).