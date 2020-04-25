Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah announce first child due in September

Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah announce they're expecting their first child.

﻿Another All Black on the way? Or a Black Fern?

New Zealand rugby star Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah have announced they're expecting their first child.

"Too many fries during lockdown or a bun in the oven?! Can't wait to be a mama and I already know you're going to be the most incredible dad @beaudenbarrett," Hannah Barrett wrote on her Instagram page on Saturday with a picture of her and her husband,

The post came with a #DueSeptember hasttag.

Beauden is one of three Barrett brothers who play for the All Blacks.

﻿- MORE TO COME