Richie McCaw honours war heroes with bagpipe tribute on Anzac Day

All Blacks legend Richie McCaw has joined pipers across New Zealand and Australia to commemorate Anzac Day with a poignant rendition of Amazing Grace.

McCaw's tribute was captured by wife Gemma and posted to her Instagram account, prompting commenters to remark "So he can really can do everything".

McCaw has Scottish roots but also has a deeply personal reason to remember those who served during war time – his grandfather Jim McCaw was a fighter pilot during World War II.

"The 'old fella' was a great man and we were very close before he died in 1996," McCaw told reporters in 2008 while on an All Blacks tour in the UK.

INSTAGRAM/GEMMA MCCAW Richie McCaw plays the bagpipes on Anzac Day

"I stayed up at the family farm in Kurow regularly in the holidays - he used to run a gliding school there as well - and sometimes ... he would tell me all the old war stories.



"But the really scary ones he made light of or just didn't mention at all.

"You had to talk to his mates in the bar to find out the truth about those."

McCaw shares his grandfather's love of aviation and used his skills as a helicopter pilot to assist with the rescue efforts after the 2016 earthquake near Kaikoura.

Meanwhile, in Mount Maunganui, a lone piper marked Anzac Day against a stunning beach backdrop.