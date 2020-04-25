Wallabies greats who toppled Raelene Castle admit they don't have the answers

The Detail: The problem with the global game of rugby.

Rugby league has Project Apollo to relaunch the game and now the 10 former Wallabies captains who pushed for Raelene Castle's resignation have unveiled their blueprint to make Australian rugby great again.

And the centrepiece of the captains' master plan is the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to dissect the code's disturbing decline over the past decade and then, hopefully, to return the game to its glory days.

QUINN ROONEY/GETTY IMAGES Stirling Mortlock wants Australian rugby to use Raelene Castle's exit 'as an opportunity to have a clean slate'.

Stirling Mortlock, one of those who signed a letter sent this week to Rugby Australia calling for a leadership change, believes the need for a total overhaul has been 13 years coming.

"I personally think we should have had the 'Oh Jesus' moment after the 2007 World Cup - just like New Zealand did," Mortlock told AAP.

READ MORE:

* Amateur hour returns as Raelene Castle crumbling sends Australian rugby back to the past

* Dave Rennie sticks with Wallabies coaching deal despite Raelene Castle exit

* Raelene Castle, the best woman for the job, never stood a chance in Australian rugby

* New Zealand Rugby praise Raelene Castle's 'unselfish' decision

* Phil Kearns promises cash will follow Rugby Australia purge

* Eleven former Wallabies captains sign letter calling for Raelene Castle's head

"New Zealand used the 2007 experience [of also being eliminated in the quarter- finals by France] to create alignment throughout their whole rugby system.

"Unfortunately we didn't.

"But we are now buoyed that all stakeholders are ready to work together in a transparent and open manner to get a solution that's going to be in the best interests of Australian rugby."

Mortlock hopes the healing and "reinvention" can begin immediately.

DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES Former Wallabies captain Stephen Moore signed a letter demanding leadership change.

"Effectively what we are all going for is using this as an opportunity to have a clean slate and part of that is reconnecting the professional part of the game to the grassroots, the amateur game, so we're totally as one," he said.

"Unfortunately for a long period of time, the grassroots - the clubs, the school games, which are the foundations of our game - have been totally neglected.

"So the key for us is collaboration, transparency, trust and open communication with all stakeholders - that's RUPA, all the member unions, Rugby Australia and everyone coming together to have input into using this as an opportunity to get things right."

Mortlock acknowledged the group of captains - which also includes Nick Farr- Jones, George Gregan, George Smith, Simon Poidevin, Stephen Moore, Jason Little, Rod McCall, Nathan Sharpe and Phil Kearns - didn't have all the answers.

GETTY IMAGES Phil Kearns has been linked to role of Rugby Australia CEO.

But they share a collective burning desire to find the solution through the creation of the review board.

The independently chaired think-tank panel would likely comprise of a delegate each from the ACT Brumbies, NSW Waratahs, Queensland Reds, Melbourne Rebels and Western Force, two or three from Rugby Australia, one from RUPA and up to eight other appointments.

"So it will be quite a big board but they will be tasked with overhauling both the governance structure and every facet of the game," said Mortlock, who rejected the notion that 1991 World Cup-winning captain Farr-Jones was the orchestrator behind the captains' call to overthrow Castle.

"The reality is there's been a lot of us talking behind the scenes for a long period of time.

GETTY IMAGES Raelene Castle castle resigned after months of unrelenting criticism.

"I think we all have a view on some forms of the solution but this is not about [immediate] solutions.

"It's about empowering fresh thinking from all the member unions and all the stakeholders to basically use this as an opportunity to get it right."

Mortlock said now was not the time to play the blame game for Australian rugby's disconnection with fans and the Wallabies' slide to seventh in the world rankings, but rather a chance to move forward and repair the damage.

He said it would be cruel to single out Castle for criticism.

"This is not a witch hunt, this is not about individuals," he said.

"It's about transformational change that we can put into our game to make rugby great again in Australia."