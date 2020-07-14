New Zealand rugby accused of 'squandering Beauden Barrett's monumental talent'

Beauden Barrett of the Blues looks on during the Super Rugby Aotearoa defeat to the Crusaders.

Former British and Irish Lions back Stuart Barnes has accused New Zealand rugby of wasting "a monumental talent'' and warns Beauden Barrett is at risk of "falling from the pinnacle to the All Blacks’ bench''.

Barnes was critical in his column in The Times about the Blues persistence in playing Barrett - a two-time World Rugby player of the year at first five-eighth - at fullback, and said the experiment should end now.

"New Zealand rugby is in danger of turning one of the most original talents in the history of the sort into a liability,'' wrote Barnes, who slated Barrett's performance in the Blues’ 26-15 loss to the Crusaders on Saturday, claiming "his most significant contribution [a crucial kick out on the full] played a part in his team's demise''.

Barnes, a former England flyhalf, claimed Barrett was at risk of being demoted to the New Zealand bench if Ian Foster and his selectors prefer Richie Mo'unga as their starting five-eighth because Damian McKenzie was "the clear pick'' at fullback.

1 NEWS The All Blacks star returns to Wellington for the first time this weekend.

READ MORE:

* Leon MacDonald: We chucked everything at the Crusaders

* Super Rugby: Richie Mo'unga's moment of magic hailed after Crusaders win

* Super Rugby: Crusaders power home to beat Blues in Christchurch

* Super Rugby: Close, but Crusaders stepped up when it mattered to beat Blues



Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders first-five eighth Richie Mo'unga and Blues fullback Beauden Barrett after the Crusaders beat the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Mo'unga, the official man of the match, produced "genuine excellence, originality and technical mastery in the final 20 minutes'' against the Blues after he had "over-played the crossfield kicking game'', Barnes wrote.

Yet, despite Mo'unga "conjuring his delayed missed-pass'' to set up the match-clinching try, the game had turned "when the most accomplished player on the planet punted the ball out on the full''.

Mark Baker/AP Crusaders star Richie Mo'unga runs at the Blues defence.

Barnes lamented that Barrett had, for the past month, become a "wasted talent'', turned into "an old-fashioned fullback that catches and kicks''.

He "patrols the deep waiting for the gaps to appear and the chance to use his broken field brilliance''. Except, there are fewer lapses in defensive concentration "when the world's most lethal runner is around''.

Beauden Barrett makes a run against the Crusaders.

Barnes said Otere Black - preferred at first-five by Blues coach Leon MacDonald - was "a good No 10'', but "not remotely in the same class as Barrett'', who had been moved to fullback because of his "untrustworthiness as a goalkicker''.

But Barnes said it was time for Barrett "to revert starting at flyhalf for the Blues and be given a chance to prove he was not a game-changing four-year fluke''.

"It's a black day for rugby when New Zealand, of all countries, threatens to squander such a monumental talent''.