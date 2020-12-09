Ten All Blacks should be in World Rugby's team of the decade, claims Welsh critic

Kieran Read (C) and Jerome Kaino (R) should have joined Richie McCaw in World Rugby's Team of the Decade, according to the Wales Online news site.

Seven All Blacks were named in World Rugby's Team of the Decade, but there should have been 10, says a leading Welsh news website.

Ben Smith, Ma’a Nonu, Dan Carter, Richie McCaw, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Owen Franks got the nod in the official team, released this week.

But, Wales Online thinks Julian Savea, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino and Dane Coles were dudded.

The Welsh news site included that quartet in their alternative Team of the Decade, but omitted Nonu and Whitelock.

Mike Scott Over the years Richie McCaw's game evolved to complete one of the finest careers in rugby history.

READ MORE:

* Richie McCaw, Portia Woodman named players of the decade at World Rugby awards

* Ma'a Nonu monsters Sonny Bill Williams as UK fans decide who's best

* All Blacks Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett snubbed in UK Daily Telegraph's rugby team of the decade

* Nine All Blacks in rugby's Team of the Decade

* All Blacks totally dominate rugby teams of the decade in the UK and get fans' votes



Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Nigel Owens talks to All Blacks captain Kieran Read and England skipper Owen Farrell during the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal.

Writer Ben James plumped for an all-Kiwi backrow with McCaw (World Rugby’s male player of the decade) joined by Kaino and Read.

James said World Rugby’s official No 8 selection, Italy captain Sergio Parisse, was a fine player, and servant to the game, but did he have a better decade than Kieran Read? No, I'd say not.

”As for blindside flanker, Jerome Kaino has been the best out-and-out No. 6 of the last ten years and deserves his place.’’

Coles was credited because he “largely redefined the [hooker] role during the decade.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Aaron Smith remains the best halfback in the world, according to Wales Online.

Aaron Smith was “the best [halfback] in the world at the moment’’, while Savea had a “more impressive’’ try scoring record – 46 in 54 tests – than official left wing selection Bryan Habana, “who was arguably at his zenith in the previous decade”.

Lewis Joly/AP Alun-Wyn Jones of Wales has overtaken Richie McCaw as the most-capped player in test rugby history.

Nonu and Whitelock missed the cut for Wales Online, who plumped for Wales’ Jonathan Davies and England captain Owen Farrell in midfield, and evergreen Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones alongside Retallick at lock.

The Welsh website queried the official midfield selections, saying both Nonu and Ireland’s Brian O'Driscoll “were done with Test rugby by the halfway point of the decade’’.

That logic did stop them naming both McCaw and Carter, who also retired after the 2015 Rugby World Cup victory.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Dan Carter's 2011 World Cup campaign was ended early by injury, but he steered the All Blacks to a second consecutive victory in 2015.

AT A GLANCE

WORLD RUGBY’S OFFICIAL TEAM OF THE DECADE: Ben Smith (NZ), George North (Wales), Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland), Ma’a Nonu (NZ), Bryan Habana (South Africa), Dan Carter (NZ), Conor Murray (Ireland), Sergio Parisse (Italy), Richie McCaw (NZ), David Pocock (Australia), Brodie Retallick (NZ), Sam Whitelock (NZ), Owen Franks (NZ), Bismarck du Plessis (South Africa), Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa).

WALES ONLINE’S ALTERNATIVE TEAM: Ben Smith, North, Jonathan Davies (Wales), Owen Farrell (England), Julian Savea (NZ), Carter, Aaron Smith (NZ), Kieran Read (NZ), McCaw, Jerome Kaino (NZ), Retallick, Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), Franks, Dane Coles (NZ), Mtawarira.