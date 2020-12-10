New Zealand Rugby's ambitious plan to play 15 All Blacks games in 2021

Conrad Smith makes a break through the Fijian defence during the All Blacks’ last test against Fiji in 2011.

New Zealand Rugby has revealed ambitious plans to play 15 All Blacks tests next year, starting with the first game against Fiji in more than a decade – Covid-19 permitting, of course.

Chief executive Mark Robinson provided an early glimpse into the proposed 2021 international schedule at a press conference in Wellington on Thursday but said opposition for two tests were yet to be finalised.

The All Blacks played just six games in 2020 because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, NZ Rugby’s proposal could see Ian Foster’s men take the field a whopping 15 times within the space of six months.

SKY SPORT All Blacks coach Ian Foster reviews the season on Sky's "The Breakdown".

Robinson said the All Blacks planned to begin the year by hosting Fiji and Italy (twice) in July before playing their traditional Rugby Championship rivals Argentina, Australia and South Africa home and away.

The All Blacks have not played against Fiji since their 60-14 win at Dunedin’s Carisbrook Stadium in 2011.

The All Blacks were scheduled to round out 2021 with tests against Italy, Ireland and France, but Robinson said NZR was keen to secure an additional two fixtures against northern hemisphere opposition abroad.

Nations in Asia and North America, as well as Europe, are being considered for those two additional tests.

“The All Blacks’ schedule for 2021 is starting to take shape. We are looking to host, Covid-dependent, Italy and Fiji in July,” Robinson said.

“We are also … hoping to finalise the Rugby Championship schedule as well as Bledisloe Cup and a third Bledisloe for next year.

“We are also looking at opportunities to play games outside of our regulation 9 [international] window in November. At the moment we are due to play Italy, Ireland and France in those three weeks, but we’re looking at games on either shoulder of that fixture list in November or potentially two games before our first game in Europe against Italy.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke dives across to score against Los Pumas during this year’s Tri-Nations.

“We’ve got a relatively new All Blacks group that are coming together and have had a very truncated programme this year, so we want to provide opportunities for them to play.

“There’s obviously financial considerations too, which go in with these decisions, but we’ve got to balance that with player welfare.

“There are opportunities in areas like the United States, Asia and the UK and Europe that we’re open to at the moment, and we’re working really hard on those and making good progress,

“But again we won't probably announce until we know a lot more into the first quarter [of the year] or beyond with regards to those fixtures.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson: “The All Blacks’ schedule for 2021 is starting to take shape.”

Robinson said NZ Rugby was “open” the possibility of staging the entire Rugby Championship in one country again, after Australia hosted this year’s competition due to travel restrictions.

However, he said, the preference was to return to the traditional format in which the All Blacks would play the other three nations home and away. That would also be Covid-19 permitting.

“We hope that by the end of July and into August we’re travelling, and we’re working as closely as possible with government and health officials around possibilities of what quarantine could look like, and to get a greater sense of what vaccines could be available at that time.”