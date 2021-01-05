NZ Rugby, Rugby Australia should make bid to host Lions if South Africa ruled out

The All Blacks drew a dramatic series 1-1 against the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

OPINION: New Zealand Rugby and its Australian counterparts should be ready to pounce if the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa falls through.

While the coronavirus pandemic seems under control in New Zealand at least, it continues to run rampant in South Africa, so much so that the Lions’ tour to the country in July is in doubt.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said the Lions board would monitor the situation at meetings in January and February before a final decision.

UK newspaper the Daily Telegraph reported the tour “has been plunged into doubt’’ while The Times claimed “the prospects look bleak’’ and the Daily Mail said “the outlook for the tour appears to have deteriorated alarmingly in the last fortnight’’.

South Africa has registered over 1.1 million coronavirus cases, with nearly 30,000 deaths.

There is possible light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines coming, but it’s unknown how much of an impact they will make by July.

It’s not a case of taking advantage of the dire situation in South Africa, but the New Zealand and Australian Rugby unions could look to come together to provide an alternative option.

David Rogers/Getty Images British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland (R) looked on with Lions logistics manager Alan Phillips as Gloucester played Harlequins last year.

The Lions could instead make a short tour to the two countries, playing one or two tests against each nation. Outside the World Cup, the Lions tour is the biggest event in world rugby and brings a huge amount of money into the sport.

If the tour to South Africa can’t happen this year, then a plan to come to New Zealand and Australia is worth looking at.

It’s not as if the Lions tour to South Africa can easily be put back a year. To have the tour one year before the next World Cup would be problematic, while on a local level, for the Chiefs, it could mean going another season without their coach, Warren Gatland.

An option being discussed in the UK is for the tour to be held in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland and no doubt the four home unions would be licking their lips at the financial implications of that.

But by doing this, it messes up the sequence of South Africa, Australia and New Zealand hosting a tour every 12 years and there’s also the uncertainty of whether the tests would be able to be played in front of crowds.

So rather than the tour being put back a year, or four, or being held in the UK, NZ rugby boss Mark Robinson and his Australia counterpart Andy Marinos should set up a Zoom call to work out a plan.

Of course, there are already plans in place for the All Blacks and Wallabies this year.

Italy are playing two tests in New Zealand and Fiji one, while there are reports Australia are down to play two tests against Wales – who will be without their Lions – and one against Japan.

No disrespect to those nations, well OK, maybe a bit of disrespect, but there would be far more interest in the All Blacks and Wallabies taking on the Lions, than these six one-sided blowouts. Australia v Japan, possibly being the only exception to that.

Those tests could be rearranged if need be, or in the case of New Zealand, played against NZ Maori or NZ A.

Not-For-Syndication Lions captain Sam Warburton walks down the tunnel after the drawn final test in 2017.

How many games and tests the Lions would play could be worked through.

The Lions could do their two weeks in quarantine in New Zealand, while still training, have a couple of build up games before playing one or two tests against the All Blacks, then head straight to Australia, without having to go into quarantine again, then doing the same over there.

South Africa could then host the Lions in 2025, then Australia in 2029, with New Zealand taking its next turn again in 2031.

If Rugby Australia wouldn’t want to get involved, then it’s hard to imagine there being a national outcry over New Zealand fully hosting another Lions tour, just four years after the last one.

It’s not ideal, but this could be the best option for a tricky situation.