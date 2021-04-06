NZ Rugby in talks with French company Altrad to be All Blacks' new jersey sponsor

The contract for AIG to be the shirt sponsor of the All Blacks finishes at the end of 2021.

New Zealand Rugby is in negotiations with building materials company Altrad to become the next shirt sponsor of the All Blacks.

The deal with American insurance company AIG runs out at the end of this year and NZ Rugby bosses are trying to get across the line a deal to sell up to 15 per cent of its commercial rights to Silver Lake for up to $465 million.

French media organisations L’Equipe and Midi Olympique have both reported that there are also talks for the All Blacks to wear the Altrad logo on the front of their jerseys in 2022 and 2023 for €18 million (NZ$30 million).

The company is owned by Mohed Altrad, who formed it in 1985. It employs around 39,000 people around the world and is also the jersey sponsor for the French rugby team, for which it pays €7 million (NZ$11.7 million) a season.

Altrad, who was born in Syria and is reported by Forbes to have a net worth of $4.8 billion, is the owner of French Top 14 club, Montpellier.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Altrad currently sponsor the French rugby team and the company's owner Mohed Altrad is looking at doing likewise with the All Blacks.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Altrad confirmed interest in his company becoming the shirt sponsor of the All Blacks and that the team’s former captain Sean Fitzpatrick has been involved in talks, but the deal isn’t yet done.

“It is a prestigious brand,” Altrad told L’Equipe.

“The All Blacks have been the best in rugby terms globally for a long time. We are interested, it is true.

“But to date, nothing has been done. It is impossible to say that the Altrad group will be the next jersey sponsor of the All Blacks.

“Negotiations are underway. We don't want to buy the All Blacks, just be sponsors. We trade, as AIG has done, as we are currently doing with the French team. We do not want to interfere in management or impose any constraints.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images The then All Blacks captain Richie McCaw showed off the new jersey when the sponsorship deal with AIG was announced in 2012.

NZ Rugby’s initial five-year deal in 2012 with AIG was reportedly for $80 million and the parties agreed to renew this contract in 2016. If all of these numbers are correct, the value to be the shirt sponsor of the All Blacks has fallen by $1 million a season over the past 10 years.

"I do not have this information on the magnitude of the AIG contract,” Altrad said.

“I am basing myself on the study of Kantar Sports on behalf of the FFR (French Rugby Federation).

“It valued the All Blacks at US$13 million ($18 million), a currency whose price is significantly lower than that of the Euro.

“But there has been Covid, sport in general and rugby in particular have suffered.

“The prices are no longer the same. We can see it, just in the price of the players to be recruited.”

Altrad revealed that Fitzpatrick was the link between himself and NZ Rugby. They met at a commercial seminar in 2018 and discussed the idea.

However, he said there are parts of what NZ Rugby are offering that he’s not so keen on.

“I am not on the front line in the negotiations, Altrad said.

“I have delegated this to one of my sales managers. But let's just say that in the proposed deal there are some things that may be suitable, others less.

“The price comes into play in a significant way because, I say it again, the amounts before or after the pandemic are no longer the same.

“The New Zealanders favour a package in which the sponsor of the flagship team (the All Blacks) is also that of satellite teams such as the Silver Ferns, the Maori All Blacks, the sevens and junior teams.”

“It's like someone telling you ‘come to my house I have everything you need,’ but the proposed offer is not necessarily adequate to our demand.”