All Blacks blow: Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava ineligible until 2023 'at this stage'

Folau Fakatava won’t be eligible to play for the All Blacks until 2023.

Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava’s untimely knee injury has scuppered his chances of representing the All Blacks until 2023 “at this stage”, Stuff can confirm, potentially reducing his runway to the next Rugby World Cup.

Tongan-born Fakatava, 21, was in excellent form for the Highlanders before his tore his ACL against the Crusaders in Christchurch, and the eligibility implications of that injury are now becoming clearer.

World Rugby is in the process of changing its residency rules with regards to test eligibility, extending them from three years to five years, and Fakatava’s season-ending injury means he cannot be capped and ‘captured’ by the All Blacks by December 31, 2021, when World Rugby’s old three-year rule is replaced by the new five-year rule.

“As it stands he’s ineligible in 2022,” said Fakatava’s agent, Kent Hale of Halo Sport, on Friday.

“I don't know whether you've read the regulations but that’s what it looks like, but it is a bit grey.

“There’s never really previously been a window that you need to be capped by, not when you’re becoming eligible through residency.

“But people get a little bit confused when you say the word residency.

“It’s got nothing to do with NZ residency but if you are living in a country and going down that [rugby] pathway, previously the only real rule for that was remaining in that country prior to getting that first cap.

SUPPLIED After a horror weekend of injuries, Aaron Smith says Super Rugby Aotearoa is 'brutal' on the players, and he is looking forward to a more 'balanced' competition in 2022.

“So, it’s a bit vague and a bit of an interesting one for sure.”

Fakatava has lived in New Zealand since he was 16 years old and starred for the Hastings Boys’ First XV, but under World Rugby regulations the eligibility clock not start ticking until 18 years of age, which World Rugby calls ‘the age of majority’.

Hale confirmed that the years Fakatava spent in New Zealand under a scholarship did not matter.

“No time in a country under a scholarship counts towards eligibility,” Hale said. “So, effectively the clock starts ticking when you are out of school.

“So in late 2017 the clocking would have started ticking for Folau.”

Fakatava was born on December 16, 1999, meaning that under the new five-year rule after December 31, 2021, he won’t be eligible until December 16, 2022 – ruling him out of next year’s test campaign.

In March, Fakatava re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Highlanders until the end of 2023, and he has been earmaked as Aaron Smith’s successor at both Super Rugby and test level.

NZ Rugby could therefore challenge Fakatava’s pending ineligibility, or seek an exemption based on the fact he was likely to be picked this year and that the December, 31, 2021 date is effect an arbitrary cut-off point that fails to take injury into consideration.

Hale said the priority for Fakatava was to do deal with his serious injury but admitted NZ Rugby could be working “behind the scenes”.

“He's got an injury and is booked into surgery,” Hale said. “I’m sure there might be a bit that goes on behind the scenes with NZ Rugby, the Highlanders and potentially the All Blacks, but his focus is the injury.

“He’s got a bit of work to do prior to the operation to gibe him self the best possible chance to get back out onto the field.

“The last thing we want to be doing is ramming that [eligibility discussion] down his throat when the injury is still so fresh.”

World Rugby’s sympathy for such an appeal may be limited, however, by the fact that it had already extended the cut-off point from December 31, 2020, due to the impact of Covid-19.

Any attempts by NZ Rugby to select an injured Fakatava this year would also be met unfavourably by World Rugby, which states clearly in its guidelines that disputes should be settled before a player is selected.

Fakatava’s injury puts the spotlight on the All Blacks’ halfback stocks for next few years.

Smith and Brad Weber are playing well for the Highlanders and Chiefs, while TJ Perenara is clearly still a strong option despite reports linking him to the Roosters in the NRL.

However, Perenara is the youngest of that trio at 29 years old and the All Blacks may be wary of going to the 2023 Rugby World Cup with three halfbacks on the other side of 30.