All Blacks No 9 Aaron Smith says tight-lipped coaches are keeping players on edge

Aaron Smith is set to start for the All Blacks against Fiji on Saturday in what would be his first test against the Pacific Islanders.

The All Blacks coaches have a new tactic to foster a healthy but intense level of competition within the squad regardless of how the scoreboard looks over their three-test July campaign.

The All Blacks’ 102-0 victory against a proud but limited Tongan side on Saturday allowed coach Ian Foster to introduce a number of new caps, but as a measuring stick for the Rugby Championship it had limited utility.

1 NEWS Toutai Kefu was forced to field 13 debutants in last night’s Test against the All Blacks, with his best players unable to make the journey to New Zealand.

Fiji will provide a sterner test in Dunedin on Saturday, but the world's No 11-ranked side has still had to deal with the challenges of a two-week period after a long European season for many of its players.

However, the prospects of the All Blacks resting on their laurels appear low after halfback Aaron Smith revealed that Foster and co were purposely withholding team naming information to keep the players on edge.

“The coaches keep their cards, this year, really close to their chests,” Smith said on Monday.

“It's been a nice surprise. During my time with the team in the past we've been pretty open...and you get told. Since the team naming [of the All Blacks squad]...there was no early calls or texts.

“We name our team at a certain of the week, and that isn't yet, and I don't know if I’m playing.”

Passionate Highlander Smith is almost certain to start against Fiji – remarkably, it will be his first test against the Pacific Islanders – in the familiar surrounds of Forsyth Barr Stadium, but the lack of an early nod and a wink from the coaches is a subtle but interesting change of strategy from the coaches.

It's a continuation of a theme started when the All Blacks unveiled their first squad of the year, and the bulk of the squad didn't know they had been included until their names were read out.

Naturally, the players will find out the makeup of the team before it is publicly released on Thursday, but Smith was relishing the new approach was bringing.

“Knowing early can help around building those connections early in the week,” Smith said.

“If you haven't played with someone, diving a bit deeper around building those connections off the field.

“We do find out earlier in the week [than the public]...but I do like the point around that...there is a lot of competition for positions in this team, and that's exciting.

“If you looked at who played at the weekend and played very well, and who was sitting in the stands, it's very exciting around the depth we're creating.”

For all the talk of competition at No 10, the race to be one of the All Blacks three halfbacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup is possibly more intense.

Against Tonga, impressive debutant Finlay Christie added his name to a list that already included Smith, Brad Weber, TJ Perenara and a wider field including Folau Fakatava, Bryn Hall and Mitchell Drummond.

“I was rooming with Fin [Christie] all week and it was really exciting to see how he went,” Smith said.

“He came on and really looked calm, owned his moments. I was happy for him and his family.

“That’s what All Blacks rugby is about. I remember how Piri [Weepu] brought me through and made me feel welcome in my first week.

“New Zealand's very halfback-rich at the moment. But we're trying to help each other.”

Smith's desire to continue his own improvement means there have been discussions with Weber about support lines, while he has talked to the fearless Christie about defensive work.

Christie's physical approach – he has put much bigger men on their backsides all year in Super Rugby – and his shock of red hair has created the impression that he is angry man, but Smith cautioned against judging books by their cover.

“I wouldn't say he's fiery,” Smith said. “He's very calm. He's just not scared of the moment to be physical.

“He's very calm on the ball, he’s got a good process going into pass. If anything he's a calm, fast, hardworking halfback.”