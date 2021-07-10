All Blacks player ratings: Super sub Dane Coles comes up trumps against Fiji

Fiji emerged with a ton of credit as they took it to the All Blacks in Dunedin.

OPINION: The All Blacks were expecting a much bigger test from Fiji than they had from Tonga, and they indeed got that.

Outmuscled at the breakdown, the hosts in Dunedin had to work hard before pulling away late for a nine-tries-to-two win.

Here are Stuff’s All Blacks player ratings from the 57-23 victory under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium:

Jordie Barrett: Linked well with bro as dual playmakers, finished off the opening try of the night and also muscled up to win a ruck turnover penalty. Off with 13 minutes left. 6

Sevu Reece: Gave an early reminder of what Fiji almost had from this silky, speedy pocket rocket, but his ball dried up, before a brilliant burst to get the All Blacks back on track. Recorded game-high numbers for metres (67) and defenders beaten (six). 7

Rieko Ioane: One of only two players retained in the starting lineup from last week and came into it a bit more later in the piece. Distribution still a big work on for the converted winger. 6

David Havili: First test in four years and a first start, and it was a mixed night, but far more good than bad. Two early well-taken tries, while also slick setting up two others. Could not stop barnstorming Albert Tuisue for opening Fiji try, then sin binned for collapsing maul which resulted in penalty try. 8

Phil Walter/Getty Images David Havili showed signs of class in a two-try display in his first test start.

George Bridge: The one other backing up in the run-on side, and no ball at all in first 40, before getting busy straight away in the second spell, including a good try. Made way in 66th minute. 5

Beauden Barrett: Initially looked sharp on return to No 10, before an already-banged up face copped a big boot which forced him off for 10 minutes in first half. Couple of errors crept in after, with bad knock on breakout early in second half, and average grubber to turn ball over. Kicked 6/9 off the tee. 6

Aaron Smith: First-time captain had to contend with messy ruck ball thanks to Fijian pressure. Outgunned at front of the lineout for second Fiji try. Made way with just over 10 to play. 6

Hoskins Sotutu: Up against the nation of his father, showcased all his skills round the fringes, and won a smart breakdown turnover. Off with 14 to play. 7

Ethan Blackadder: A first test start, and had to work hard to stay in fierce breakdown battle, where he did manage a turnover win. Made 14 tackles without a miss. 6

Shannon Frizell: Looked short of a gallop in first match in a month since ankle injury, getting outmuscled big-time at the breakdown in first half. But was immediately much busier and physical in second spell. Nice lineout play led to Bridge try, and made game-high 15 tackles without a miss. 6

Brodie Retallick: Back in black after a year out, and made inauspicious start, penalised in first minute at ruck, then had ball stripped. Got his own back with a brilliant strip when his side were under pressure early in second half. Not his usual breakdown force, but worked typically hard, and became a dominant lineout figure. 7

Patrick Tuipulotu: Big presence in the air, though a couple of drops off restarts. A few strong punches up the park. Off in the 57th. 5

Nepo Laulala: Solid at scrum time. His one notable charge resulted in holding on penalty. Made zero tackles. Replaced, along with the rest of the front row, with half an hour left. 5

Codie Taylor: Rather quiet entree before the Coles main course. Good long lineout throw play which led to Bridge try. 5

George Bower: First test start, got a scrum penalty win, and one of his 11 tackles produced a knock on. 7

RESERVES

Dane Coles: Got not one, not two, but three meat pies off well-worked lineout drives, before also getting another out of nothing to become the first-ever All Black forward to score four tries in a test. 9

Joe Allison/Getty Images Dane Coles scored four tries in his half-hour stint in Dunedin.

Ethan De Groot: On debut and produced a few solid carries as the forwards got busy. 6

Tyrel Lomax: Copped a blow to the eye defending on own line, then produced some solid work at the lineout drives. 6

Sam Whitelock: On in 57th minute and right in the thick of it at both ends of the park, along with one huge gallop. Calm head looked key as Fijians threatened to rattle the hosts. 8

Luke Jacobson: Played the final 13 minutes as it opened up. N/R

Finlay Christie: Tried a quick tap and his nose copped a Fijian brick wall, but went on to show more signs of his great support-running game. 6

Damian McKenzie: Ten-minute cameo in first half when Beauden Barrett was off and got the twinkle toes going before getting absolutely smoked by Fiji captain Levani Botia. Back on with 13 minutes left to have some fun at the end. 7

Will Jordan: Stunning start to test rugby continues, bagging another five-pointer to make it eight in four games. 7