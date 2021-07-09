All Blacks v Fiji: Flying Fijians don 'Vaccinate Fiji' jerseys for historic clash

The Flying Fijians will run into Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin with more than just high hopes of winning against the All Blacks – they also hope to win over Fijians back home with a special message against Covid-19.

The Fiji XV team will don a special outfit in its first historic test against the All Blacks on Saturday, with “Vaccinate Fiji” on the front of their jerseys as the virus continues to ravage the Pacific nation.

The test is being played against a sombre backdrop, as daily Covid case numbers in Fiji continue to rise and more than 5000 cases remain active.

Fiji Rugby Union/Supplied Flying Fijians will don a special jersey against the All Blacks in Dunedin.

A total of 48 people have died in Fiji in the recent outbreak, with almost 1000 people infected.

Its government on Thursday announced mandatory vaccination for all public servants, in a desperate plea to get more people protected against Covid-19.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Levani Botia of Fiji passes a ball during a Fiji Captain's Run at Forsyth Barr Stadium, ahead of their test against the All Blacks on Saturday.

More than 300,000 Fijians have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while only 60,000 have been fully vaccinated.

Health officials admit the virus has got out of control and the only way to save Fijians is by reaching herd immunity.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor said the Flying Fijians have a role to play in Fiji’s fight against the virus.

“Our responsibility towards the wellbeing of the Fijian people extends beyond the pitch,” O’Connor said.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter says the team can help inspire Fijians back home to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The jersey will be worn in both test matches against the All Blacks – the second is in Hamilton next week.

“Reaching vaccination targets will help our medical authorities to save lives, restore lost freedoms and allow the country to return to a new kind of normal.”

Team head coach Vern Cotter said rugby players are famed back home and the world over.

The messaging was important, especially on the world international rugby stage, he said.

“They inspire Fijians of all ages and are honoured to carry forward a message that will help our people and our country emerge from the Covid crisis,” Cotter said.

“Normally we would see fans flying to watch the team play anywhere, but most fans are missing out on this historical match against the All Blacks because of restrictions in place.

“We hope Fijians choose to fully vaccinate so they can get back to supporting their favourite teams in person in any country.”

Andre Viljoen, managing director and chief executive of Fiji Airways, the team sponsor and national airline, said it was crucial the message was put on the team’s jersey.

“Some things are just more important, and it is crucial right now for Fiji to recognise that vaccination offers a real lifeline in the current circumstances,” Viljoen said.

“We thought: what better way to spread the word than by replacing our branding with a message to help vaccinate Fiji?”

The first test against the All Blacks kicks off at 7.05pm on Saturday July 10.