All Blacks player ratings: Ethan Blackadder and Tupou Vaa'i stand out

Ian Foster's charges had to fight hard in the second half against a plucky Argentinian side.

OPINION: The All Blacks have beaten Argentina 36-13 to extend their lead at the top of the Rugby Championship ladder, and reclaim World Rugby’s No 1 ranking.

Despite making 11 changes, the All Blacks were cohesive and dangerous from the outset, although Argentina fought back into the game in the second half.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images The outstanding Ethan Blackadder carries the ball into contact in Brisbane on Saturday.

But who stood up for the All Blacks in Brisbane on Saturday?

Here are Stuff’s ratings from another satisfactory night for Ian Foster's side.

Jordie Barrett: Excellent, albeit with an error or two that could have been costlier in different circumstances. A big, direct, physical fullback who has taken his Hurricanes form and transferred it into the black jersey. Runs the ball with so much vigour that he invariably wins the contact, giving his support players time to win the ruck. Goalkicking was strong. 8

Will Jordan: Always threatened to do something magical on the right wing, or when he came inside looking for work. Denied a try by a forward pass, and then threw one forward to Rieko Ioane in another missed chance. Tough call looms next week between Jordan and Sevu Reece. 7.5

Rieko Ioane: The most devastating runner in the All Blacks, but will know he still has room for improvement in his last-pass decision-making. A certain try to TJ Perenara went begging when Ioane couldn’t find the No 9 on his inside. Still, looks capable of breaking the game open almost every time he gets the ball. Replaced after 55 minutes. 7

Quinn Tupaea: Formed a nice partnership with Ioane, as he did on debut against Tonga in July. Departure of Ngani Laumape to France doesn't seem like a potential problem any more, with Tupaea dominating the gainline in that No 12 jersey. Long-term All Black in the making. 8.5

George Bridge: Excellent work under the high ball, which could be significant with the kick-heavy Springboks just a week away. Play didn't come his way on attack but was accurate with every involvement. 7

Damian McKenzie: Mixed up his game nicely at No 10, and wasn't averse to curbing his natural instincts to kick for territory. Life was made easier by the pack constantly supplying front-foot ball, but performance showed how comfortable he has become as a No 10. 8

TJ Perenara: Young All Blacks side needed some older heads to step up, and Perenara did just that. Picked up a nice try and defended with real venom. Passing was slick, and he has established himself as the All Blacks’ top option in the absence of Aaron Smith. 8

Tertius Pickard/AP Hoskins Sotutu makes a break against Argentina.

Hoskins Sotutu: Very good, especially with his handling. Skilful and dynamic from the back of the scrum, supplying a nice pass for TJ Perenara's try. Also showed his creativity in the buildup to the opening try with a smart dash from the base of the ruck. Huge strides since July tests, and reminded selectors of his worth. 8

Ardie Savea (c): Tough as they come, but also showed his skills in Brisbane. Chip and chase just before halftime was a terrific piece of vision, and eventually led to Vaai’s try. Will likely return to the No 8 jersey next week, however. 7.5

Ethan Blackadder: An absolute statement of a performance. Big engine, and produced some skilful moments when needed – especially with one offload to Hoskins Sotutu. Played at 100 miles an hour, 100 per cent of the time, and completely outpointed some big names in the Pumas’ back row. Has no doubt given the selectors some food for thought for next week's 23. 9

Tupou Vaa’i: Linked superbly with Tuipulotu, and showed his athleticism around the field. His footwork is brilliant for a big man, and he made some eye-catching runs after beating the first tackler. Went the full 80 minutes and ran in two tries – the second in the dying stages – in a memorable evening for the 21-year-old. 9

Patrick Tuipulotu: Accurate at the lineout and punched some holes in Argentina’s defensive line with some big early carries. However, could not quite maintain that impact and was replaced by Scott Barrett with 12 minutes to go. 7.5

Tyrel Lomax: Easily his best performance in an All Blacks jersey. Scrummaged powerfully and was a beast on defence, often driving back the Argentinians with his upper body strength. A major step forward for the 25 -year-old. 8

Samisoni Taukei’aho: Lineout work has come on in leaps and bounds, and the scrum was dominant. Also got his hands on the ball in the wider channels as he quickly develops into a test hooker of real substance. All Blacks depth at hooker building impressively with Dane Coles waiting to rejoin the squad. 8

Joe Moody: Channelled Nepo Laulala by smashing the Pumas on defence seconds after the kickoff, and delivered a strong 50 minutes of work. Scrums started messily but the All Blacks soon asserted superiority. 7.5

Reserves

Codie Taylor: Scrum was powerful in the second half, but he couldn’t match Taukei’aho's impact with ball in hand. 6

George Bower: All Blacks won an important scrum close to their own try line deep in the second half. 6.5

Ofa Tuungafasi: Big prop seemed to be everywhere in his comeback game off the bench. Made the most of his 27 minutes. 7

Scott Barrett: Lovely offload to set up Vaa’i’s second try. 6.5

Luke Jacobson: Couldn’t get into the game on attack as Argentina finished well. 5

Finlay Christie: On after 47 minutes, and will kick himself after dropping the ball over the line after he charged down a kick. All Blacks lost some control without Perenara. 5

Beauden Barrett: Untidy last 15 minutes from the senior All Black. 5

Braydon Ennor: Looked lively after replacing Ioane and made some telling contributions in defence. 6