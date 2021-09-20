'I can't see them getting close': Laurie Mains slams Springboks before All Blacks test

Lauri Mains says the Springboks don’t have the players to match the likes of Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett.

Former All Blacks coach Laurie Mains has delivered a scathing critique of the current Springboks side, predicting New Zealand’s outside backs will have a field day against the world champions on Saturday, while questioning whether “four or five” of the Springboks are good enough to play at the highest level.

Mains, who once coached Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus at the Cats in Super Rugby, also said the Springboks’ losses to Australia will have started some hard conversations in South Africa about the wisdom of potentially joining the Six Nations, as has repeatedly been speculated in recent years.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Wallabies midfielder Len Ikitau scores his second try against the Springboks on Saturday.

“I think there's four or five players in that team that simply are not up to test level, and I think you'll see that the All Blacks’ three-quarters will run riot against them,” Mains told Stuff on Monday.

“The centre and the two wings look simply just not good enough to be playing at that level.

“And, I'd have some questions over one or two of their forwards too. It's all very well they have big strong props, but boy, they've got to be mobile.”

The two proud test nations will face each other for the 100th time in Townsville on Saturday, and appear to have very different form lines heading into the test.

Mains said it was clear that the All Blacks had made progress since last year, citing Rieko Ioane as one player who has taken his performances to new heights.

By contrast, the Springboks were well beaten 30-17 by the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, and their 2-1 series victory against the British and Irish Lions in July and August already looks like a distant memory.

“I think above all the teams in the southern hemisphere they look to me like they have struggled the most ... by not having Super Rugby,” Mains said. “I think Australia and New Zealand had enough Super Rugby to keep them on track and lift them up a level.

“South Africa, sure they had the tests against the Lions but they didn't have that really tough Super Rugby program that brings players up to a level where you either make it or you don't.

“It's a bit of a war of attrition Super Rugby, but it certainly leaves the players in really good condition.”

South Africa's players are dotted throughout Europe and Japan, but a significant part of their squad has effectively been playing against local opposition for the best part of two years, either in the South African-only Super Rugby competition or the Currie Cup.

Stephen Barker/Photosport Laurie Mains says South Africa have suffered from the absence of Super Rugby, and has questioned the mobility of their big men.

South Africa’s franchises will join the United Rugby Competition, which starts next weekend, while there has been persistent talk about the Springboks following suit and joining the Six Nations.

However, Mains sounded a major note of caution about that approach, and had no doubt that “traditional South African rugby folk” would already be talking about the ramifications of such a move.

“That discussion will be happening in South Africa,” Mains said. “They looked like a team that was just off the pace compared to Australia.

Sky Sport Ian Foster's charges had to fight hard in the second half against a plucky Argentinian side.

“They will come back harder and faster against New Zealand, but they can't lift that much [in a week]. They won't be able to lift it enough to give the All Blacks...assuming the All Blacks are as good as they have been, you know, I can't see South Africa getting close to them with that team.

“I just come back to what I said. They just don't have the cattle the moment, the world class players there to actually do a lot about it.

“I mean, in rugby today with the high skill levels and variation of tactics, and everything that goes with it, it is extremely hard for a team that is lacking in ability to compete with a team that's got a lot of ability.

“Fifteen or 20 years ago you could, but not now. The way the laws are and the tactics that are used...if you can't keep up physically, you're going to take a bit of a towelling.”