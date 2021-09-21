All Blacks vs Springboks: Beauden Barrett excited to take on a world champion team for first time

Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick assess the 100th clash between the All Blacks and Springboks.

The All Blacks will be playing their 100th test against South Africa this weekend, but for Beauden Barrett and the rest of the team Saturday will be a unique experience.

It will be the first occasion where any member of the current squad will play against a team that can call themselves the world champions.

With New Zealand winning the 2011 and 2015 World Cups and South Africa not playing at all in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic, the last time the All Blacks played against a nation that had the Webb Ellis Cup locked away at its rugby headquarters was on August 20, 2011, when they lost 18-5 to the Springboks in Port Elizabeth.

The only current All Black who played in that test is Sam Whitelock, but he has remained in New Zealand for the current trip, firstly for the birth of his daughter, Penelope, but secondly after his attempt to get to Queensland was rebuffed because of quarantine issues.

It’s an unusual statistic, but it’s one Barrett says is inspiring them this week.

“It’s been a while since we’ve played the Boks and it’s the first time for me and everyone in the team to play against the world champs,” he said.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Beauden Barrett has never been in an All Blacks team that has defeated the current world champions.

“It’s a rivalry that has a long tradition and very memorable games in it for me personally, whether it was playing in them or watching.

“There’s that proud history between us two, so I can’t wait to play the 100th hopefully on the weekend.”

With South Africa suffering two surprise defeats to the Wallabies over the past fortnight, it has tempered the anticipation of this weekend’s test in Townsville.

The All Blacks players won’t feel that though and Barrett said they are motivated by the prospect of knocking off the 2019 World Cup winners for the first time.

Dan Peled / www.photosport.nz Beauden Barrett will look to spark the All Blacks backs in Townsville on Saturday.

“Absolutely, it’s a great challenge for us, for this team and where we are right now,” he said.

“They are the world champs, but we want to continue focusing on what we do well and the areas we can improve on.”

It will be an interesting clash of styles on Saturday, with the expansive and entertaining rugby from the All Blacks going up against a team that makes England sides coached by Sir Clive Woodward appear thrilling.

But it’s how the All Blacks, and particularly Barrett, manage that which will be intriguing. It’s something the British and Irish Lions couldn’t deal with this year, but the Wallabies were able to do it superbly, by trying to play high intensity rugby and use the space on the field.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The last time the All Blacks faced a team that could call themselves the World Champions was in August 2011.

But of course, against any South African team, you’ve also to win the forward battle.

"The match up, up front is going to be a big one,” Barrett said.

“They’re a very big, physical pack and they like to have that dominance.

“How we choose to attack is going to be very important and whoever is in the driver’s seat will have a lot on their shoulders.”

With the backs, it will be about playing with freedom, backing themselves for what’s in front of them and that will be where Barrett plays a key role.

“You have to embrace that challenge, what’s coming and the significance of this test match, or any test match,” he said.

“But once you get on the field you ultimately want to play with freedom. As soon as you cross the line you’re not going to let the occasion get the better of you.”

This will be the 15th time Barrett has played against the Springboks and he’s been on the winning side on 11 previous occasions.

It’s a rivalry that has always been special for him and that’s been the case since he was a young boy, watching tests on TV.

“It was always an early start to the morning,” he said.

“Mum would make some toast and a warm Milo and we’d get up and watch the afternoon rugby in South Africa.

“More recently playing, it seems like a lifetime ago since we played in South Africa and it’s been a while since we played them as a team also, which was the World Cup, so I’m looking forward to this weekend.”