All Blacks player ratings: Jordie Barrett comes up trumps against Springboks

A late penalty kick from Jordie Barrett gave New Zealand a 19-17 win over South Africa in their 100th test.

OPINION: The All Blacks have prevailed in a heart-stopper in their historic 100th test match against the Springboks.

In an error-ridden showing in Townsville on Saturday night, New Zealand pipped their great rivals 19-17 thanks to a late Jordie Barrett penalty goal, on the back of a Quinn Tupaea ruck turnover penalty win.

It keeps the men in black’s 2021 winning run intact, as well as securing them the Rugby Championship title with a week to spare, and also seeing them retain the Freedom Cup.

Tertius Pickard/AP Jordie Barrett was the matchwinner for the All Blacks in their historic 100th test against the Springboks.

Here are Stuff’s All Blacks player ratings from the match at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Jordie Barrett: The hero, with his 78th minute heart-pounder of a penalty goal, which was by no means a sitter. That made it 5/5 off the tee on the night. Was also outstanding under the high ball, in what was always going to be such a critical facet of this contest. 8

Will Jordan: Sublime 45-metre finish for third-minute try – which ended up as the All Blacks’ only one of the night. Looked likely on a couple of other breaks, but dropped the ball in one tackle and delivered a forward pass on another. Off after 58 minutes. 6

Rieko Ioane: By far the quietest game of the year for a man who has been having a storming season in black. Ball just didn’t see his hands, while the Boks kicking meant he didn’t have much D to do either. 4

David Havili: Plenty of endeavour with strong carries, but they couldn’t be turned into anything more, including one bad between-the-legs mistake. Strong on the other side of the ball. 5

George Bridge: Picked ahead of Reece due to aerial superiority, but was instead found wanting with early shocker in dropping de Klerk bomb over his shoulder, gifting Nkosi a try. Followed up with two more bad drops under the high ball. Got back involved with a few runs. Off with nine to go. 4

Beauden Barrett: A few stray passes and an aimless kick early, before looking dangerous in going to the line to set an attack going. But didn’t have many more digs after that, apart from late on. Raced up to apply defensive pressure and a couple of quality penalty touchfinders. 5

TJ Perenara: Mostly solid from the base, but hardly any phase play. Badly cleaned out at an attacking ruck by Kolisi to squander attacking opportunity, and one particularly bad pass to Havili. Frustration boiled in constant complaining about Springboks holding the ball with quick taps wanted. Off with 15 minutes to play. 5

Ardie Savea: Toiled away against the big Boks and used a bit of footwork, but none of his usual eye-catching ball-in-hand work. Captaincy got asked big questions when he opted to turn down multiple shots at goal. 5

Michael Chambers/Photosport Ethan Blackadder had another big night for the All Blacks in the last-gasp win over the Springboks.

Ethan Blackadder: Late call-up to start following Jacobson stomach bug, and was the best forward on the park. Backing up outstanding display against the Pumas the previous week, he was into absolutely everything. Picked up one of just two ABs turnovers on the night and made a game-high 10 tackles, including the key late one on Le Roux for the penalty. Huge work at the front of the lineout, also. 8

Akira Ioane: Very quiet first 40, then a bad knock on near halftime. A bit more involved in the second stanza, but purple undies were the main takeaway. Off with 10 to play. 4

Scott Barrett: One huge charge up the middle early, but wasn’t the same physical presence he had been of late, and also lost a lineout ball. Replaced with 15 minutes left. 5

Brodie Retallick: Pinged a couple of times early by ref Luke Pearce, but put that behind him, nabbing NZ’s only lineout steal of the night, and muscling up in the rough and tumble areas, making nine tackles. 7

Nepo Laulala: Held up his side of the scrum well, defended stoutly, made several heavy charges without much profit, but will rue his bad knock on early in the second spell with the tryline just a metre away. Off after 58 minutes. 5

Codie Taylor: Stunning bust to set up early try, then fine support play on Scott Barrett’s big run. Lineout throwing fell apart early in second half. Seven tackles without a miss. Off with 16 minutes left. 7

Joe Moody: Struggled early in scrum battle against Frans Malherbe, conceding a (dubious) penalty, then also a free kick. Later pinged for offside. No carry metres, one tackle. Off with 22 to play. 4

RESERVES

Samisoni Taukei’aho: On for final 16 minutes, made a couple of hard, important carries in closing the game out. 5

Karl Tu’inukuafe: Played the last 22 minutes, banged to turf by Koch to concede a scrum penalty. 3

Ofa Tuungafasi: Also on with 22 to go, showed some early soft hands and got involved, but then also had a handling error as scoring chance loomed. Scrum penalty, too. 4

Patrick Tuipulotu: Made an impact in the final quarter of an hour and his good charge and offload put Weber away for a near thing. 6

Hoskins Sotutu: Late bench callup in Jacobson reshuffle and got 10 minutes to try chase the win. Big hack downfield got ABs some treasured territory, then pulled out a chip and chase, and had a lineout stolen off him. 5

Brad Weber: Upped the tempo in the final quarter of an hour, and his bust looked like leading to a try. 6

Damian McKenzie: Injected at fullback for final quarter, but couldn’t get hands on the pill much, with some shakes under the high ball. Some handy scramble defence. 4

Quinn Tupaea: Played the least time of anyone – nine minutes – but perhaps made the most telling play, with his brilliant effort over the ball seeing him win the ruck turnover penalty which led to the matchwinning penalty goal. 7