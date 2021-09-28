All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith shows off silky passing skills in trick shot video using Manawatū teammates

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith shows off some trick shots with his silky passing skills

He’s not currently touring with the All Blacks but Aaron Smith still has the fastest pass in the land.

Smith, currently playing for Manawatū in the national provincial championship as he awaits the birth of his second child, has released a trick shot video showing off the accuracy and speed of his passing skills.

In the video titled, ‘bit of fun post gym’, Smith is standing a distance away from Manawatū Turbos’ centre Josiah Maraku.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Aaron Smith is currently playing for Manawatū in the national provincial championship.

Smith’s first pass – in the video posted to social media – knocks a cone from the top of Maraku’s head without touching the player.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Fijian Drua lure New Zealand-born Tasman lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

* All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett can become indispensable

* Super Rugby: Chiefs keep Clayton McMillan as head coach as Warren Gatland returns in new role

* Aaron Smith eyes 50-game milestone for Manawatū Turbos



Not quite the risk of shooting an apple off someone’s head but Maraku was risking a rugby ball to the face if Smith’s incredible accuracy was a touch low, but the pass could not have been more perfect.

The next two passes, knock water bottles out of each of Maraku’s hands. A slightly lower degree of difficulty than the headshot trick.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Aaron Smith celebrates with the Bledisloe Cup at Eden park back in August.

Then in true skeet shooting style, Smith calls ‘pull’ as a different member of the Turbos training squad throws another bottle into the air for the finale of Smith’s trick shot video.

His pass, of course, makes perfect contact with the ball thrown into the air.

How much or how little practice went into the trick shot remains unknown but Smith’s celebration at the end of the video was clear evidence he was incredibly happy with his work.