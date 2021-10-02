Obituary: Waka Nathan, outstanding All Black of vintage era

Waka Nathan watching club rugby in 2015. He achieved the status of an All Blacks legend despite playing just 14 tests. In 37 matches for the All Blacks, he lost only once.

Waka Joseph Nathan: All Black, coach, administrator; b July 8, 1940; d September 24, 2021

Rugby followers born since 1980 might wonder why Waka Joseph Nathan, who died in Auckland on September 24, aged 81, was held in such awe by those of an older generation.

After all, as an All Blacks loose forward from 1962-67, he was capped only 14 times, which is a tally that, in today’s congested international programmes, modern professional players can achieve within 12 months.

But Nathan was a typical player of his era, in that his playing involvement meant as much time, even more, with his club and his provincial union. And his comparatively few test appearances can be explained by the fact that not only was he one of the most outstanding players in the vintage decade that was the 1960s, he was also one of the unluckiest.

John Selkirk/Stuff Waka Nathan at the opening ceremony of the 1987 Rugby World Cup at Eden Park, Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Former All Blacks flanker Waka Nathan dies, aged 81

* Famous All Black Waka Nathan appointed life member of New Zealand Māori Rugby Board

* How Māori influences put New Zealand on the world rugby map



On each of his major tours of Britain and France, in 1963-64 in the side led by Wilson Whineray, and that of 1967 led by Brian Lochore, he spent long periods out injured with a broken jaw. He was also gravely affected by other injuries in a couple of domestic seasons, in 1964 and 1965, when he was in his prime.

But for these disruptions, his eminent standing in All Black rugby would have been even higher, and his number of test caps would have been at least doubled.

Kent Belchynden/Stuff With renowned rugby photographer Peter Bush in 2011.

Nathan did not come from a traditional rugby union background. Of Ngāpuhi, Te Roroa and Tainui whakapapa, he grew up in working-class south Auckland, a stronghold of league, and for many of his whānau their interest was in that code. Indeed, when one of his brothers was offered the chance of a free ticket to Eden Park to watch Waka in his first major match, for New Zealand Māori against the 1959 British Lions, he preferred instead to go to Carlaw Park to watch his local club side play.

Nathan turned to rugby only when chosen for an Auckland intermediate school representative team that played other northern unions in the Roller Mills tournament. Then, at secondary school, he and his friend Mac Herewini became stars in the mid-1950s of some strong Otahuhu College first XVs.

As teenagers, both joined the Ōtāhuhu club in Auckland’s premier competition, with one of their later club-mates another iconic Māori player, the All Black utility back Pat Walsh.

Stuff Waka Nathan breaks from a scrum against British Lions opponent Jim Telfer in September 1966.

Nathan was only 19 when he first played for Auckland and for New Zealand Māori in 1959, and from 1960 he and Herewini were regular Auckland selections, becoming mainstays in a memorable 1960-63 Ranfurly Shield reign.

He entered shield folklore with his last-minute try at the end of the 1960 season, which enabled Auckland to snatch victory from the verge of a loss to a strong Canterbury challenge. As he ran behind the Canterbury goal-line, Whineray, not long returned from captaining the All Blacks in South Africa, was at his shoulder shouting “Under the posts, Waka,” to make the conversion needed for the win easier.

By today’s standards, Nathan was not an especially big man at 1.82m tall and about 92kg in weight. But he always gave an impression of power and vigour. With ball in hand, he was a dynamic runner and a punishing tackler with a high work rate, winning him a sobriquet, first bestowed by French media, of “The Black Panther”. In today’s environment, that perhaps would be an unacceptable tag, but it has always seemed an apt description of his natural athleticism.

Jo McCarthy/Photosport Waka Nathan presents the Waka Nathan Challenge Cup to Ponsonby captain Gafatasi Sua in 2014. The trophy is contested between Auckland’s premier club teams.

Having played for New Zealand Māori in 1959, on a tour of the Pacific Islands in 1960, and for the North Island and a New Zealand XV the same year, Nathan first made the All Blacks on the 1962 tour of Australia. He played both of the internationals, ousting the man who had been preferred ahead of him for the 1961 tests against France, Northland’s Victor Yates.

Nathan also played the three tests later in the 1962 season when the Wallabies toured New Zealand, and in both tests early in 1963 against the touring England team. He then appeared to have an automatic hold on test selection, especially as his style was an ideal complement with the other loose forward first choices of those years, Kel Tremain and John Graham.

On the 1963-64 tour of Britain came the run of injuries that were to plague him for the rest of his career, with firstly a broken finger and then a broken jaw limiting him to 15 of the tour’s 36 matches and just the two internationals, against Wales and France. His unavailability for the Scotland and England tests enabled Brian Lochore to play in his first tests.

Olivia Hemus In 2011 with fellow 1960s All Black Sir Colin Meads.

For all his long periods on the sideline, he still managed to score 11 tries, a tally exceeded only by wings Malcolm Dick and Ralph Caulton.

Back home, he missed all of the 1964 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, and his hopes of playing the tests against the touring 1965 Springboks were dashed when, in an early season representative match, he suffered a serious back injury with a displaced vertebra. He was chosen for the first test of that series but was forced to withdraw, recovering only in time to play for New Zealand Māori against the tourists.

He played all four tests against the touring Lions in 1966, and was especially effective under the coaching of his old provincial boss, Fred Allen, in shutting down one of the Lions’ key backs, Welsh flyhalf David Watkins. He scored two tries in the third test at Lancaster Park and another in the fourth test at Eden Park, which completed a 4-0 clean sweep by the All Blacks.

Stuff Nathan on his last day in the Southdown freezing works before embarking on a tour of Australia in May 1962.

In 1967 he played in the one-off Jubilee test against the Wallabies at Athletic Park. That, sadly, turned out to be his last test appearance, even though he was only 27.

Later in 1967 he went on the tour of Britain and France, which replaced the one scheduled that year for South Africa. However, the New Zealand union of the time declined to proceed with the South Africa tour, as it would have been under a strict apartheid application and would have excluded Nathan, Herewini and other leading Māori players. By then, non-selection of Māori had become unacceptable to everyone in New Zealand.

However, Nathan’s second tour of Britain was again ruined when, in an early match, he was punched by England international “Budge” Rogers and, with his jaw again broken, was ruled out of all four internationals, his place being taken by Wellington’s Graham Williams.

Much to the annoyance of the All Blacks, particularly as Nathan was so popular within the team, the incident was largely ignored by the British media, which at that time was always quick to highlight, even sensationalise, any All Blacks offence.

Nathan recovered in time to play again towards the end of the tour, including the glamour match against the Barbarians. But because of his injuries, work and family commitments, he limited himself to playing only for his club in the 1968-69 seasons. He retired having lost only once in 37 matches for the All Blacks, the 3-0 defeat to Newport in 1963.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Waka Nathan outside his butchery shop in Māngere in 2003.

His rugby involvement, though, was far from over, and he served the game as a coach and administrator. A man of mana, and always with a pleasant, cheerful demeanour, he was a selector and coach of New Zealand Māori sides from 1971-77, helping restore some of their spirit after some disappointing results in the late 1960s.

He managed the Māori team on its 1982 tour of Wales and Spain, and served on the New Zealand union council as the Māori Board representative in 1980-82. He won many honours: the Tom French Cup as the season’s outstanding Māori player in 1962 and 1966; life memberships of the Ōtāhuhu club and the Auckland union; presidency of the Auckland union in 2003-04; and the Steinlager Salver in 2012 for his contribution to national rugby.

Having worked in his youth as a freezing works boning contractor, he became a breweries representative, a hotelier and owner of a butchery. In recent years he suffered from dementia, but remained an active member of the NZ Barbarians club.

He is survived by his wife, Janis, three daughters, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.